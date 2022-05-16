BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 700+ Tobacco Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

May 16, 2022, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the tobacco manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 700 tobacco companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized tobacco manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Tobacco Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
With stringent laws and regulations around traditional tobacco products in many countries, smoking bans and awareness around the negative aspects of cigarette consumption are leading to rapid growth in the smokeless tobacco market, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% by 2024. Increasing prices and government taxes in the Asia-Pacific region are leading to more people gravitating towards smokeless tobacco products that aren't impacted by these sanctions.
Due to increased taxes on traditional tobacco products, prices are rising and steering consumers away. The most challenging part for tobacco companies is that studies have shown that increased taxes on tobacco leads to a decrease in tobacco use. A 10% increase in cigarette prices leads to a 3-5% decrease in overall cigarette consumption.
Tobacco Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private tobacco companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- China National Tobacco Corporation
- British American Tobacco
- Philip Morris Inc.
- Imperial Brands
- Japan Tobacco International
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Dupnitsa-Tabak AD
- Key Focus: tobacco cultivation
- Skruf Snus AB
- Key Focus: tobacco products
- Villiger Söhne AG
- Key Focus: tobacco products
- Wind River Tobacco Company
- Key Focus: tobacco products
- Ceylon Tobacco Company
- Key Focus: tobacco products
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's tobacco industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Tobacco Categories:
- Cigarette Manufacturers
- Cigar Manufacturers
- Chewing Tobacco Manufacturers
Specialized Tobacco Categories:
- Snuff Manufacturers
- Tobacco Stemming and Redrying Companies
- Tobacco Leaf Processing and Aging Companies
- Other Tobacco Manufacturers
