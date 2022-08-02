BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 8,700+ General-Purpose Machinery Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Aug 02, 2022, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the general-purpose machinery manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 8,700 general-purpose machinery companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
General-Purpose Machinery Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
The implementation of automation in manufacturing and production warehouses is creating new opportunities, from the introduction of higher-end equipment to creating new efficiencies in the machinery manufacturing process. Automation is minimizing labor cost, improving productivity, and reducing errors.
Changing tariff regimes and foreign trade policies are weighing heavily on the sector. The increases in tariffs make it difficult for companies to forecast the behavior of raw material prices and ascertain price and volume levels that are ideal to lock in raw material contracts for the future.
General Purpose Machinery Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private general-purpose machinery companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- Caterpillar, Inc.
- Deere & Co.
- CNH Industrial NV
- Parker Hannifin
- Xerox Corp.
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Adams Fire Tech
- Key Products: automatic fire sprinkler systems
- Heiser Logistics
- Key Products: automatic fire sprinkler systems
- Cattini Oleopneumatica
- Key Products: hydraulic and pneumatic jacks
- Rodcraft
- Key Products: pneumatic tools
- Nantong Jiabao Machinery Co., LTD
- Key Products: bailing machinery
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's general-purpose machinery manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.
Top General-Purpose Machinery Categories:
- Air and Gas Compressor Manufacturers
- Measuring, Dispensing, and Other Pumping Equipment Manufacturers
- Conveyor and Conveying Equipment Manufacturers
- Industrial Truck, Tractor, Trailer, and Stacker Machinery Manufacturers
- Packaging Machinery Manufacturers
- Overhead Traveling Crane, Hoist, and Monorail System Manufacturers
Other General-Purpose Machinery Categories:
- Automatic Fire Sprinkler Systems Manufacturers
- Baling Machinery Manufacturers
- Hydraulic and Pneumatic Jack Manufacturers
- Bridge and Gate Lifting Machinery Manufacturers
