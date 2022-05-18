BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 8,700+ Paint, Coating, and Adhesive Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Paint, Coating, and Adhesive Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Paints, coatings, and adhesives are traditionally fossil fuel–based products and are generally derived from sources that are harmful to the environment. Regulation and customer demand have therefore opened the market up to more sustainable products.

A decline in automotive sales has led to less demand for painting and coating products. COVID-19 has meant fewer commuters, which has caused a decline in cars purchases. The global shortage of semiconductors has also impacted the automotive market. This decline in the automotive industry has caused a negative impact on demand for products such as paints, coatings, and adhesives.

Paint, Coating, and Adhesive Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private paint, coating, and adhesive manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Sherwin-Williams

PPG Industries

AkzoNobel

Nippon Paint

RPM International

Specialized Manufacturers:

Essentra PLC

Key Products: adhesive products

Covestro AG

Key Products: adhesive sealants

Avient Corporation

Key Products: rubber adhesive, acrylic adhesive

Atul Ltd.

Key Products: adhesive products

Daily Polymer Co. Ltd.

Key Products: pressure sensitive adhesives

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's paint, coating, and adhesive manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Paint and Coating Categories:

Paint Manufacturers

Coating Manufacturers

Primer Manufacturers

Varnishes Manufacturers

Other Paint and Coating Manufacturers

Top Adhesive Categories:

Caulking Manufacturers

Glue Manufacturers

Adhesive Paste Manufacturers

Rubber Cement Manufacturers

Other Adhesive Manufacturers

