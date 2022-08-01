BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 8,800+ Metal Fabrication Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Metal Fabrication Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Labor costs are high in the metal fabrication industry and companies are beginning to shift towards automation in order to overcome the challenges of higher costs of labor, manufacturing, and production. Additionally, industrial machinery manufacturers are stepping up their product development and launching machinery and processes that can better automate and optimize the production processes.

Increased labor costs are an obstacle in many industries, as rising minimum and average wages impact profits. Many companies are looking for automated solutions to a task to overcome the obstacles of lower profit margins due to increased labor costs.

Metal Fabrication Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private metal fabrication companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Nucor

Baowu

ArcelorMittal

Hesteel Group

Shagang Group

Specialized Manufacturers:

ASI Group

Key Products: bathroom fixtures, security accessories

Carl Wittkopp Gmbh

Key Products: metal safe and vault products

Empire Safe

Key Products: metal safe and vault products

International Steel Wool Inc.

Key Products: steel wool

The Clorox Company

Key Products: steel wool

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's metal fabrication industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Fabricated Metal Product Categories:

Valve Manufacturers

Plumbing Fixture Fitting and Trim Manufacturers

Ammunition and Small Arms Manufacturers

Ball and Roller Bearing Manufacturers

Fabricated Pipe and Pipe Fitting Manufacturers

Other Fabricated Metal Product Categories:

Foil Container (except bags) Manufacturers

Metal Safe and Vault Manufacturers

Steel Wool Manufacturers

Metal Hair Curler Manufacturers

