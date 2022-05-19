BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 800+ Aluminum Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

May 19, 2022, 17:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the aluminum manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 800 aluminum manufacturing companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized aluminum manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Aluminum Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
On a global level, the adoption of modern technologies such as automation, 3D printing, and the internet of things is becoming increasingly important in the aluminum industry. The Middle East is leading the way in adopting newer technologies in the aluminum manufacturing chain with some of the most technically advanced and environmentally cleanest smelting processes in the industry.
The growth of the aluminum industry was adversely affected by pandemic lockdowns and the subsequent economic and financial distress within economies and disruptions in the global supply chain. The largest factors for manufacturing disruptions were manufacturing cuts in China and the closing of transportation routes that affected many industries worldwide.
Aluminum Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private aluminum manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- Century Aluminum
- Hindalco Industries
- China Power Investment Corp.
- Norsk Hydro
- Emirates Global Aluminium
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Taisei Kako Co.Ltd.
- Key Products: aluminum tubes
- American Wire Group
- Key Products: aluminum wire
- TW Metals
- Key Products: aluminum pipes
- Continental Steel & Tube Company
- Key Products: aluminum pipes, aluminum tubes
- D & S Wire, Inc.
- Key Products: aluminum wire
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's aluminum manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Aluminum Manufacturing Categories:
- Aluminum Sheet, Plate, and Foil Manufacturers
- Alumina Refining and Primary Aluminum Production Companies
- Secondary Smelting and Alloying of Aluminum Companies
Specialized Aluminum Manufacturing Categories:
- Aluminum Tube and Pipe Manufacturers
- Aluminum Wire Manufacturers
- Aluminum Rail and Rod Manufacturers
- Aluminum Bar Manufacturers
- Other Aluminum Manufacturers
About BizVibe
