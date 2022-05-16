BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 800+ Footwear Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

May 16, 2022, 15:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the footwear manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 800 footwear companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized footwear manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Footwear Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
Online spending has been increasing for a long time, and that growth accelerated during the pandemic. Direct-to-consumer sales through e-commerce portals have been very popular as people have been spending less time outside and more time at their homes shopping online.
The carbon footprint of sneaker production is not perfect. According to experts, the footwear industry is at least 10 years behind the rest of fashion in terms of human rights and environmental standards. However, brands are tackling this head-on as 7 out of 10 companies are having discussions on sustainability.
Footwear Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private footwear manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- Nike
- Adidas
- Kering
- VF Corp
- Skechers
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Kewaunee Scientific
- Key Products: anti-static shoes, conductive footwear
- M. V. Shoe Care Pvt. Ltd.
- Key Products: orthopedic footwear, shower shoes
- Itersan Spa
- Key Products: orthopedic footwear, medical footwear
- Speedo
- Key Products: water shoes
- Chaneco
- Key Products: orthopedic footwear
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's footwear manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Footwear Categories:
- Athletic Footwear Manufacturers
- Boot Manufacturers
- Sneaker Manufacturers
- Sandal and Flip-Flop Manufacturers
Top Specialized Footwear Categories:
- Orthopedic Shoe Manufacturers
- Protective Footwear Manufacturers
- Water Shoe Manufacturers
- Other Footwear Manufacturers
