BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 800+ Footwear Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Footwear Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Online spending has been increasing for a long time, and that growth accelerated during the pandemic. Direct-to-consumer sales through e-commerce portals have been very popular as people have been spending less time outside and more time at their homes shopping online.

The carbon footprint of sneaker production is not perfect. According to experts, the footwear industry is at least 10 years behind the rest of fashion in terms of human rights and environmental standards. However, brands are tackling this head-on as 7 out of 10 companies are having discussions on sustainability.

Footwear Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private footwear manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Nike

Adidas

Kering

VF Corp

Skechers

Specialized Manufacturers:

Kewaunee Scientific

Key Products: anti-static shoes, conductive footwear

M. V. Shoe Care Pvt. Ltd.

Key Products: orthopedic footwear, shower shoes

Itersan Spa

Key Products: orthopedic footwear, medical footwear

Speedo

Key Products: water shoes

Chaneco

Key Products: orthopedic footwear

View 50+ insights for all footwear companies

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's footwear manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Footwear Categories:

Athletic Footwear Manufacturers

Boot Manufacturers

Sneaker Manufacturers

Sandal and Flip-Flop Manufacturers

Top Specialized Footwear Categories:

Orthopedic Shoe Manufacturers

Protective Footwear Manufacturers

Water Shoe Manufacturers

Other Footwear Manufacturers

