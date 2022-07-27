BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 9,000+ Converted Paper Product Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Jul 27, 2022, 15:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the converted paper product manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 9,000 converted paper product companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized paper product manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Converted Paper Product Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
The global paper industry is shifting towards sustainability and increasingly embracing recycled paper in production. Demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products from customers is the largest factor driving this shift.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to lockdowns and restrictions, impacting the trade of converted paper products and creating delays in shipping. Closed and delayed trade routes have led to disruptions in the number of converted paper products that get shipped top all over parts of the world. Additionally, closures or delays in trade routes affect raw material shipping needed for paper products, affecting both the supply chain and price of raw materials.
Converted Paper Product Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private converted paper product manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- International Paper
- WestRock
- Oji Holdings
- Nippon Paper Industries
- UPM
Specialized Manufacturers:
- EnviroPAK
- Key Products: molded pulp packaging
- Brodrene Hartmann A/S
- Key Products: molded pulp packaging
- Huhtamäki
- Key Products: molded pulp packaging
- Amusen Filter Paper Co., Ltd.
- Key Products: filter paper
- Twin Rivers Paper Company
- Key Products: packaging paper, technical paper
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's converted paper product manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Converted Paper Product Categories:
- Corrugated and Solid Fiber Box Manufacturers
- Folding Paperboard Box Manufacturers
- Paper Bag and Coated and Treated Paper Manufacturers
- Stationery Product Manufacturers
- Sanitary Paper Product Manufacturers
Miscellaneous Converted Paper Product Categories:
- Paper Novelties Manufacturers
- Molded Pulp Product Manufacturers
- Crepe Paper Manufacturers
- Die-Cut Paper Product Manufacturers
