BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 9,000+ Converted Paper Product Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Converted Paper Product Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

The global paper industry is shifting towards sustainability and increasingly embracing recycled paper in production. Demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products from customers is the largest factor driving this shift.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to lockdowns and restrictions, impacting the trade of converted paper products and creating delays in shipping. Closed and delayed trade routes have led to disruptions in the number of converted paper products that get shipped top all over parts of the world. Additionally, closures or delays in trade routes affect raw material shipping needed for paper products, affecting both the supply chain and price of raw materials.

Converted Paper Product Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private converted paper product manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

International Paper

WestRock

Oji Holdings

Nippon Paper Industries

UPM

Specialized Manufacturers:

EnviroPAK

Key Products: molded pulp packaging

Brodrene Hartmann A/S

Key Products: molded pulp packaging

Huhtamäki

Key Products: molded pulp packaging

Amusen Filter Paper Co., Ltd.

Key Products: filter paper

Twin Rivers Paper Company

Key Products: packaging paper, technical paper

View 50+ insights for all converted paper product companies

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's converted paper product manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Converted Paper Product Categories:

Corrugated and Solid Fiber Box Manufacturers

Folding Paperboard Box Manufacturers

Paper Bag and Coated and Treated Paper Manufacturers

Stationery Product Manufacturers

Sanitary Paper Product Manufacturers

Miscellaneous Converted Paper Product Categories:

Paper Novelties Manufacturers

Molded Pulp Product Manufacturers

Crepe Paper Manufacturers

Die-Cut Paper Product Manufacturers

SOURCE BizVibe