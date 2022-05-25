BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 9,300+ Metalworking Machinery Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Metalworking Machinery Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Rapid urbanization, rising income levels, global infrastructure development, and favorable regulatory support have been beneficial for the global sheet metal industry and metal machinery manufacturers. The construction industry is a major consumer of metals that require metalworking machinery for production, and is expected to continue operating despite COVID-19 challenges.

Declining automobile sales have affected many industries around the world, including the metal machinery and sheet metal industry. This decrease in sales has been due to renewed interest in cheaper alternatives such as bikes, improvement in public transport infrastructure, and sustainability concerns. Additionally, COVID-19 has led to decreased automobile sales as many people around the world work from home and commute less.

Metalworking Machinery Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private metalworking machinery companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Amada

Trumpf

DMG Mori Aktiengesellschaft

Doosan

Fair Friend Group

Specialized Manufacturers:

Stephen King & Associates

& Associates Key Products: rolling mills, tooling manufacturing

R&L Manufacturing

Key Products: tooling manufacturing

WEISS North America Inc.

Key Products: machine tools, metalworking machines

Machine Techniques Ltd.

Key Products: jig manufacturing

Peak Industries Inc.

Key Products: tooling manufacturing

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's metalworking machinery industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Metalworking Machinery Categories:

Machine Tool Manufacturers

Cutting Tool and Machine Tool Accessory Manufacturers

Industrial Mold Manufacturers

Specialized Metalworking Machinery Categories:

Rolling Mill Manufacturers

Special Tool and Die Fixture Manufacturers

Other Metalworking Machinery Manufacturers

