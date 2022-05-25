BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 9,300+ Metalworking Machinery Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

May 25, 2022, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the metalworking machinery manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 9,300 metalworking machinery companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Metalworking Machinery Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
Rapid urbanization, rising income levels, global infrastructure development, and favorable regulatory support have been beneficial for the global sheet metal industry and metal machinery manufacturers. The construction industry is a major consumer of metals that require metalworking machinery for production, and is expected to continue operating despite COVID-19 challenges.
Declining automobile sales have affected many industries around the world, including the metal machinery and sheet metal industry. This decrease in sales has been due to renewed interest in cheaper alternatives such as bikes, improvement in public transport infrastructure, and sustainability concerns. Additionally, COVID-19 has led to decreased automobile sales as many people around the world work from home and commute less.
Metalworking Machinery Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private metalworking machinery companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- Amada
- Trumpf
- DMG Mori Aktiengesellschaft
- Doosan
- Fair Friend Group
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Stephen King & Associates
- Key Products: rolling mills, tooling manufacturing
- R&L Manufacturing
- Key Products: tooling manufacturing
- WEISS North America Inc.
- Key Products: machine tools, metalworking machines
- Machine Techniques Ltd.
- Key Products: jig manufacturing
- Peak Industries Inc.
- Key Products: tooling manufacturing
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's metalworking machinery industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Metalworking Machinery Categories:
- Machine Tool Manufacturers
- Cutting Tool and Machine Tool Accessory Manufacturers
- Industrial Mold Manufacturers
Specialized Metalworking Machinery Categories:
- Rolling Mill Manufacturers
- Special Tool and Die Fixture Manufacturers
- Other Metalworking Machinery Manufacturers
About BizVibe
BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.
