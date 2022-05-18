BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 9,500+ Fertilizer and Pesticide Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Company summary

Product and service offerings

Risk level report

Financial reports and management team contacts

Similar companies and competitors (by region)

Industry trends and challenges

Real-time news updates

Fertilizer and Pesticide Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Bio-based agrochemicals and fertilizers are gaining popularity as stringent laws and regulations impact traditional fertilizer products. The global agrochemical market is estimated to grow to USD 246.1 billion by 2025, with the potassic fertilizer segment projected to grow at the highest rate.

Heavy use of fertilizers and pesticides leads to harmful effects on the environment, and government bodies are therefore increasing regulations and laws that impact fertilizer products and production. Despite the increase in the use of fertilizers and pesticides in growing economies, the use of pesticides and fertilizer overall is seeing a decline due to these strict regulations.

Fertilizer and Pesticide Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private fertilizer and pesticide manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Wesfarmers

Saudi Arabian Fertilizer Company

CF Industries

Coromandel International

Chambal Fertilisers

Chlordane Insecticide Manufacturers:

NAAFCO Group

Mirat Fertilizantes SLU

Hemp Production Services

MATIX Group

Hydrosol Srl

View 50+ insights for all fertilizer and pesticide companies

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's fertilizer and pesticide manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Fertilizer Categories:

Nitrogenous Fertilizer Manufacturers

Phosphatic Fertilizer Manufacturers

Fertilizer (Mixing Only) Manufacturers

Top Pesticide and Other Agricultural Chemical Categories:

Insecticide Manufacturers

Household Pest Poison Manufacturers

Plant Growth Regulant Manufacturers

Other Agricultural Chemical Manufacturers

Learn more about company insights for this industry

Looking for Additional Company Insights?

Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?

Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?

Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?

Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?

Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now.

About BizVibe

BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.

SOURCE BizVibe