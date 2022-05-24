BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 9,500+ Industrial Machinery Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Industrial Machinery Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Usage of automation and robotics is on the rise in the industrial machinery industry due to a shortage of labor, high manufacturing costs, and fluctuating raw material prices. Industrial machinery manufacturers are adopting automated tasks to improve product development and optimize production processes.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to disruptions in the supply chain due to trade restrictions and a decline in manufacturing activity as regions locked down and businesses faced worker shortages. Rapid advancements in technology such as automation and robotics are expected to help with the recovery from the pandemic in the industrial machinery industry.

Industrial Machinery Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private industrial machinery companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Caterpillar, Inc.

Deere & Co.

CNH Industrial NV

Parker Hannifin

Xerox Corp.

Specialized Manufacturers:

Nordson Corporation

Key Products: industrial spray guns

Marhaba General Trading Company

Key Products: textile machinery

Santex Rimar AG

Key Products: textile machinery

NITCHITSU CO. LTD.

Key Products: industrial machinery

Uniquest Corporation

Key Products: industrial machinery

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's industrial machinery industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Industrial Machinery Categories:

Food Product Machinery Manufacturers

Semiconductor Machinery Manufacturers

Woodworking Machinery Manufacturers

Printing Machinery and Equipment Manufacturers

Specialized Industrial Machinery Categories:

Chemical Processing Machinery Manufacturers

Textile Making Machinery Manufacturers

Plastics and Rubber Working Machinery Manufacturers

Glass Making Machinery Manufacturers

Other Industrial Machinery Manufacturers

