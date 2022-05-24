BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 9,500+ Industrial Machinery Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

May 24, 2022, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK , May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the industrial machinery manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 9,500 industrial machinery companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized industrial machinery manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
View all industrial machinery company profiles. Try for Free!
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Industrial Machinery Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
Usage of automation and robotics is on the rise in the industrial machinery industry due to a shortage of labor, high manufacturing costs, and fluctuating raw material prices. Industrial machinery manufacturers are adopting automated tasks to improve product development and optimize production processes.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to disruptions in the supply chain due to trade restrictions and a decline in manufacturing activity as regions locked down and businesses faced worker shortages. Rapid advancements in technology such as automation and robotics are expected to help with the recovery from the pandemic in the industrial machinery industry.
Industrial Machinery Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private industrial machinery companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- Caterpillar, Inc.
- Deere & Co.
- CNH Industrial NV
- Parker Hannifin
- Xerox Corp.
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Nordson Corporation
- Key Products: industrial spray guns
- Marhaba General Trading Company
- Key Products: textile machinery
- Santex Rimar AG
- Key Products: textile machinery
- NITCHITSU CO. LTD.
- Key Products: industrial machinery
- Uniquest Corporation
- Key Products: industrial machinery
View 50+ insights for all industrial machinery companies
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's industrial machinery industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Industrial Machinery Categories:
- Food Product Machinery Manufacturers
- Semiconductor Machinery Manufacturers
- Woodworking Machinery Manufacturers
- Printing Machinery and Equipment Manufacturers
Specialized Industrial Machinery Categories:
- Chemical Processing Machinery Manufacturers
- Textile Making Machinery Manufacturers
- Plastics and Rubber Working Machinery Manufacturers
- Glass Making Machinery Manufacturers
- Other Industrial Machinery Manufacturers
Learn more about company insights for this industry
Looking for Additional Company Insights?
- Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?
- Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?
- Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?
- Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?
Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now.
About BizVibe
BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.
SOURCE BizVibe
Share this article