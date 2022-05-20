BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 9,900+ Architectural and Structural Metal Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

May 20, 2022, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the architectural and structural metal manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 9,900 architectural and structural metal companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Architectural and Structural Metal Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
Demand for prefabricated metal buildings and materials is on the rise. The largest driving factor for this growth is construction projects returning to normal levels after delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The growing awareness of the advantages of prefabricated buildings and structural steel has been a key factor driving the market.
Factors such as changing tariffs and the impact of the pandemic have led to uncertainty and volatility around the prices of raw materials, affecting the global metal industry. Transportations costs across various industries have also gone through many ups and downs during the pandemic, with restrictions affecting trade routes.
Architectural and Structural Metal Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private architectural and structural metal companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- Nucor
- Baowu
- ArcelorMittal
- Hesteel Group
- Shagang Group
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Jaisingh
- Key Products: fire escapes
- Safespan
- Key Products: platform scaffolding
- Bay Advanced Technologies LLC
- Key Products: platform scaffolding
- Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
- Key Products: latter scaffolding
- Planet Platforms Limited
- Key Products: latter scaffolding
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's architectural and structural metal industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Architectural and Structural Metal Categories:
- Prefabricated Metal Building and Component Manufacturers
- Fabricated Structural Metal Manufacturers
- Plate Work Manufacturers
- Metal Window and Door Manufacturers
- Sheet Metal Work Manufacturers
Specialized Architectural and Structural Metal Categories:
- Ornamental Metal Manufacturers
- Architectural Metal Work Manufacturers
- Other Metal Manufacturers
About BizVibe
