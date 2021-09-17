BizVibe Highlights Key Challenges Facing the Legal Services Industry | Monitor Business Risk and View Company Insights

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has added key challenges and trends for service industry groups on their buyer and seller platforms. BizVibe's legal services industry group, one of the largest service industry categories, consists of 120,000+ company profiles which now contain 50+ company data points, including a list of potential challenges which are expected to impact market participants over the next few years.

Snapshot of key challenge impacting BizVibe's legal services industry group.

One challenge which is being highlighted is reputation management. Law firms are often accused of a lack of transparency in the way they bill their clients, and can also face accusations of unethical practices, professional negligence, and fraud from clients or social groups, which can lead to lawsuits. These reputational risks create significant challenges for law firms. By identifying such challenges, BizVibe is helping users analyze which suppliers are right for their business, while allowing them to efficiently monitor the risk of doing business.

Key Insights Provided for Legal Services Companies

In addition to analysis on how key challenges are expected to impact service businesses, BizVibe company profiles contain numerous high-quality insights to help users discover, track, compare, and evaluate suppliers or sales prospects. These insights include:

Relevance and influence of industry trends and challenges, segmented by region

Press releases and news coverage referencing key trends and challenges

Risk of doing business score, segmented by operational, financial, compliance, and country risk

Top company competitors at the global, regional, and national levels

Names of top company decision makers, including job titles and social profiles

Company financials such as annual revenue, profitability ratios, and management effectiveness

Legal Services Categories

BizVibe's platform provides access to over 10 million buyer and supplier company profiles. Businesses from more than 200 countries are categorized into 40,000+ product and service categories, each providing detailed insights tailored to the needs of procurement and sales teams globally. The legal services industry group features 120,000+ company profiles categorized into 10+ product and service categories, enabling clients to identify and connect with potential new business partners across diverse market segments.

Product and service categories for the legal services industry include:

Legal administrative services

Equity settlement services

Family legal services

Accident insurance services

Document signing services

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe is a modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting buyers and sellers from around the world. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe is designed to help companies generate leads, shortlist suppliers, request proposals, and identify global companies. Evaluate companies side-by-side to compare key metrics and initiate productive partnerships.

Buyers use BizVibe to discover suppliers from among more than 5 million companies using advanced search filters and comparison tools. Features for buyers include:

Shortlist potential suppliers

Track and compare companies

Set up custom news alerts

Quickly create and customize RFIs

Sellers can take advantage of BizVibe's smart sales intelligence tools to discover, evaluate, and communicate with prospects across 300+ categories. Features for sellers include:

Identify and qualify sales prospects

Receive customized prospect recommendations

Analyze and evaluate potential buyers

Integrate CRMs for efficient data transfer

