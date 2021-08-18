BizVibe Highlights Key Challenges Facing the Specialty Trade Contractors Industry | Monitor Business Risk and View Company Insights

One challenge which is being highlighted is the impact of COVID-19. The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the industry in multiple ways. The economic impact around the world has led to budgetary constraints and weak investments in the construction industry. Local, state and federal governments are the largest sources of infrastructure project funding, but they are now diverting construction budgets to managing the immediate health crisis, and many construction projects are expected to be terminated. COVID-19 has also impacted the health and safety of employees, leading to a labor shortage. Lockdowns and related restrictions have caused delays in equipment and material availability. While the pandemic remains a threat, specialty trade contractors will likely continue feel the impact. By identifying such challenges, BizVibe is helping users analyze which suppliers are right for their business, while allowing them to efficiently monitor the risk of doing business.

Key Insights Provided for Specialty Trade Contractors

In addition to analysis on how key challenges are expected to impact businesses, BizVibe company profiles contain numerous high-quality insights to help users discover, track, compare, and evaluate suppliers or sales prospects. These insights include:

Relevance and influence of industry trends and challenges, segmented by region

Press releases and news coverage referencing key trends and challenges

Risk of doing business score, segmented by operational, financial, compliance, and country risk

Top company competitors at the global, regional, and national levels

Names of top company decision makers, including job titles and social profiles

Company financials such as annual revenue, profitability ratios, and management effectiveness

Specialty Trade Product and Service Categories

BizVibe's platform provides access to over 10 million buyer and supplier company profiles. Businesses from more than 200 countries are categorized into 40,000+ product and service categories, each providing detailed insights tailored to the needs of procurement and sales teams globally. The specialty trade contractors industry group features 9,000+ company profiles categorized into 20+ product and service categories, enabling clients to identify and connect with potential new business partners across diverse market segments.

Service categories for the specialty trade contractors industry include:

Ground leveling services

Fence installation services

Deck treatment services

Asphalt paving services

Concrete cutting services

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe is a modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting buyers and sellers from around the world. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe is designed to help companies generate leads, shortlist suppliers, request proposals, and identify global companies. Evaluate companies side-by-side to compare key metrics and initiate productive partnerships.

Buyers use BizVibe to discover suppliers from among more than 5 million companies using advanced search filters and comparison tools. Features for buyers include:

Shortlist potential suppliers

Track and compare companies

Set up custom news alerts

Quickly create and customize RFIs

Sellers can take advantage of BizVibe's smart sales intelligence tools to discover, evaluate, and communicate with prospects across 300+ categories. Features for sellers include:

Identify and qualify sales prospects

Receive customized prospect recommendations

Analyze and evaluate potential buyers

Integrate CRMs for efficient data transfer

