BizVibe's Air Freight Trucking Company Analysis Highlights Key Insights in the Area of Key Industry Trends and Challenges, Risk of Doing Business, Geographic Relevance, and Category Influence.

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest analysis from BizVibe, a leading company insights platform, provides detailed insights for hundreds of air freight trucking companies and over 100,000 transportation companies worldwide. BizVibe's air freight trucking company insights highlight the strong influence that the growing demand from e-commerce is expected to have in the coming years for market participants.

Get free insights for 100+ air freight trucking companies

BizVibe's Air Freight Trucking Company Analysis Highlights

Key Industry Trend – Growing Demand from E-Commerce Sector

The e-commerce sector continues to grow as an increasing number of customers and businesses shop for goods and services online. The pandemic has accelerated this growth, with record numbers of online purchases as people adopt ways to shop as safely as possible. This is driving the demand for air cargo, which in turn leads to higher demand for air freight trucking services. The air cargo industry saw record revenue levels in 2021 after a decline in 2020 and is expected to see further growth in 2022.

Trend Geographic Relevance – High Relevance in Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest share of the global air cargo market, and accounts for over half of its growth. With a growing population and high concentration of manufacturers, the region's need for air freight transportation continues to rise, helping to bolster demand for air freight trucking as well. Outside of Asia-Pacific, some of the leading countries for air cargo and air freight trucking include the US, Germany, the UK, and France.

View All Air Freight Trucking Company Insights on BizVibe

Detailed analysis of 100+ air freight trucking companies

Risk of doing business for all air freight trucking companies

Industry trends and challenges expected to impact air freight trucking companies

Regional, national, and global competitors/similar companies

Key products and services for each air freight trucking company

List of key executives and decision makers for each air freight trucking company

Get free access to all BizVibe company insights

Need More? Are You Looking for Additional Air Freight Trucking Company Insights?

Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?

Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?

Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?

Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?

Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now!

About BizVibe

BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.

SOURCE BizVibe