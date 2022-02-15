BizVibe's Backyard Remodeling Company Analysis Highlights Key Insights in the Area of Key Industry Trends and Challenges, Risk of Doing Business, Geographic Relevance, and Category Influence

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest analysis from BizVibe, a leading company insights platform, provides detailed insights for hundreds of backyard remodeling companies and thousands of residential construction companies worldwide. BizVibe's backyard remodeling company insights highlight the strong influence that the focus on home remodeling during COVID-19 is having for market participants.

Key Industry Trend – Increasing Investments in Home Remodeling during COVID-19

The global pandemic has led to unprecedented numbers of people working from home, either temporarily or permanently. Many companies are opting to convert their operations to be either partially or entirely work-from-home even after the pandemic ends. People have also been spending increasing amounts of leisure time at home due to business closures and limitations on gatherings. Because of this, many people are choosing to improve their home environments, including backyards, to make them more comfortable, functional, and visually appealing. Backyard remodeling projects can include features like pools, water features, fire pits, seating and dining areas, and more.

Demand for outdoor home products is therefore on the rise. Industries such as home and garden products, outdoor furniture, and outdoor lighting are all projecting growth for the next several years, with an increasing preference for e-commerce options. Companies are working to make online purchasing as extensive and convenient as possible.

Trend Geographic Relevance – High Relevance in Asia-Pacific

The market in the Asia-Pacific region is growing swiftly, accounting for a significant percentage of global market growth. China and Japan are two of the leading countries in the region, with increasing demand for outdoor furniture and décor. Backyard remodeling is also a popular trend in North America, where many people own homes with substantial outdoor areas and where the pandemic continues to impact day-to-day activities.

