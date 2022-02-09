BizVibe's Contract Warehousing Company Analysis Highlights Key Insights in the Area of Key Industry Trends and Challenges, Risk of Doing Business, Geographic Relevance, and Category Influence

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest analysis from BizVibe, a leading company insights platform, provides detailed insights for hundreds of contract warehousing companies and thousands of warehousing and storage companies worldwide. BizVibe's contract warehousing company insights highlight the strong influence that the adoption of on-demand warehousing is expected to have in the coming years for market participants.

Get free insights for 100+ contract warehousing companies

Snapshot of key trend impacting BizVibe's contract warehousing industry group. Snapshot of key trend impacting BizVibe's turkey production industry group.

Key Industry Trend – Adoption of On-Demand Warehousing

On-demand warehousing is a growing trend in the warehousing and storage industry. It involves a third-party platform that connects warehouses with companies looking for temporary storage and fulfillment services, driven in part by the general trend of on-demand services like Uber and Airbnb. The current lack of warehouse space and challenges from supply chain disruptions means that an increasing number of businesses are looking for on-demand warehouse space.

For warehousing companies, this trend is an opportunity to take advantage of the high demand in the market and make efficient use of warehouse space by parceling it out to short-term customers. Both the buyer and the supplier can benefit from the flexibility that shorter-term contracts provide.

Trend Geographic Relevance – High Relevance Globally

Warehouse space is essential to manufacturers and distributors around the world, with the global warehousing market worth hundreds of billions of dollars and expected to grow even more over the next several years. Demand in Asia-Pacific is growing at a significant rate, with China, India, and Japan being the leading countries in the region. While the North American market is growing more slowly, demand for warehousing in the region is still high, particularly in the US.

View All Contract Warehousing Company Insights on BizVibe

Detailed analysis of 100+ contract warehousing companies

Risk of doing business for all contract warehousing companies

Industry trends and challenges expected to impact contract warehousing companies

Regional, national, and global competitors/similar companies

Key products and services for each contract warehousing company

List of key executives and decision makers for each contract warehousing company

Get free access to all BizVibe company insights

Need More? Are You Looking for Additional Contract Warehousing Company Insights?

Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?

Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?

Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?

Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?

Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now!

About BizVibe

BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.

SOURCE BizVibe