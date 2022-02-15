BizVibe's Educational Publishing Company Analysis Highlights Key Insights in the Area of Key Industry Trends and Challenges, Risk of Doing Business, Geographic Relevance, and Category Influence

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest analysis from BizVibe, a leading company insights platform, provides detailed insights for hundreds of educational publishing companies and over 70,000 other publishing companies worldwide. BizVibe's educational publishing company insights highlight the strong influence that the increasing focus on digital products is expected to have in the coming years for market participants.

Get free insights for 100+ educational publishing companies

Snapshot of key trend impacting BizVibe's educational publishing industry group.

Key Industry Trend – Increasing Focus on Digital Products

The educational publishing industry has been producing an increasing number of e-books and other digital educational materials for the past several years. Factors such as a large secondary market for physical textbooks, the lack of personalization options and analytics available from teaching methods that do not involve digital materials, and the lack of accessibility options have all been contributing to a decline in print sales.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated this transition to digital educational materials. Digital products make it much easier to facilitate remote learning and to get the required materials into students' hands. In addition to accessibility and personalization features, e-books can include interactive components and multimedia materials, making them more engaging. With the recent demand spike from the pandemic, the digital educational publishing industry is expected to grow by several billion dollars over the next few years.

Trend Geographic Relevance – High Relevance in North America

North America is the leading region for digital educational publishing, accounting for a significant percentage of the global market. An increasing number of educational institutions in the country are adopting digital learning materials, and there is a high level of penetration for mobile devices and laptops, which helps facilitate digital learning. However, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region for digital educational publishing, making it a key market as well.

View All Educational Publishing Company Insights on BizVibe

Detailed analysis of 100+ educational publishing companies

Risk of doing business for all educational publishing companies

Industry trends and challenges expected to impact educational publishing companies

Regional, national, and global competitors/similar companies

Key products and services for each educational publishing company

List of key executives and decision makers for each educational publishing company

Get free access to all BizVibe company insights

Need More? Are You Looking for Additional Educational Publishing Company Insights?

Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?

Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?

Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?

Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?

Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now!

About BizVibe

BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.

SOURCE BizVibe