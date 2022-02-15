BizVibe's Greenhouse Construction Company Analysis Highlights Key Insights in the Area of Key Industry Trends and Challenges, Risk of Doing Business, Geographic Relevance, and Category Influence

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest analysis from BizVibe, a leading company insights platform, provides detailed insights for hundreds of greenhouse construction companies and over 50,000 non-residential construction companies worldwide. BizVibe's greenhouse construction company insights highlight the strong influence that automation and digitization are expected to have in the coming years for market participants.

Key Industry Trend – Automation and Digitization in Greenhouses

Demand is on the rise for high-tech solutions that allow for more precise control of greenhouse environments and improve production efficiency. Customers are looking for greenhouses with automation built into the structure, including the ability to manage everything from temperature to irrigation to material handling. Drones can be of use here as well, using scanning technology to analyze factors such as crop growth and health, and can benefit from a greenhouse structure that is built with their usage in mind.

Digitization is also becoming increasingly popular. Greenhouse operators are looking for structures that can utilize IoT technologies to enable data collection, analysis, and predictions, as well as support automation. An increasing number of companies are offering digital systems for greenhouse operations.

Trend Geographic Relevance – High Relevance in North America

North America is expected to have the highest growth rate globally. Commercial growers in the region have recently begun adopting automation technologies to improve their operations, and these setups are becoming increasingly popular in urban areas in order to supply grocery stores.

South America and Europe are also significant regions for the industry. South America is home to many low- and medium-tech operations that are adopting more modern farming practices and technologies. In Europe, greenhouses are a very common method for cultivating crops due to the harsh growing conditions present in many countries in the region. Automation and digitization are therefore useful tools to meet growing demand in these areas.

