BizVibe's Healthcare Smart Card Company Analysis Highlights Key Insights in the Area of Key Industry Trends and Challenges, Risk of Doing Business, Geographic Relevance, and Category Influence.

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest analysis from BizVibe, a leading company insights platform, provides detailed insights for hundreds of smart card companies in healthcare and thousands of healthcare companies worldwide. BizVibe's healthcare smart card company insights highlight the strong influence that the demand for contactless smart cards is expected to have in the coming years for market participants.

Key Industry Trend – Demand for Contactless Smart Cards

Contactless technology was already becoming popular before the start of the pandemic, as it is convenient and easy to use for a variety of applications such as mobile devices, credit cards, key fobs, and more. It is also useful technology for healthcare smart card companies because of its security features and its ability to store and write data.

With the emergence of COVID-19, contactless technology has become even more popular and widespread as businesses and consumers look for the best ways to reduce the risk of transmitting and catching the virus. Contactless smart cards are a leading segment of the healthcare smart card industry, and demand for them is expected to grow significantly over the next few years.

Trend Geographic Relevance – High Relevance in Europe and North America

Europe has been the leading region in the adoption of smart cards in healthcare for many years, with government-run healthcare systems and funding. It is estimated that there are hundreds of millions of smart health cards in use there. However, since the adoption rate is already so high, there is less opportunity for growth in the European market than there is in Asia-Pacific and North America.

Many healthcare systems in Asia-Pacific are digitizing their records and adopting new technology, including smart health cards. Countries in North America are also working on making their existing healthcare systems more secure and cost-efficient, which healthcare smart card companies are well positioned to take advantage of.

