BizVibe's K-12 Publishing Company Analysis Highlights Key Insights in the Area of Key Industry Trends and Challenges, Risk of Doing Business, Geographic Relevance, and Category Influence

Key Industry Trend – Hybrid Learning as the New Normal

Pre-COVID, schools had already started adopting virtual classes to try and increasing student engagement. During the pandemic, this trend gained and continues to gain momentum. The digital learning landscape provides virtual classrooms which offer a wide choice of course topics at low infrastructure costs and minimal investments, thereby helping schools incorporate additional courses and diversify their revenue streams.

Despite some teachers and students eagerly waiting to get back into the classroom full-time, the impact of digital technology on education systems is likely here to stay even after the pandemic situation normalizes. In a post-COVID world, digital learning is expected to continue either as a standalone medium of teaching or integrated with in-class learning, leading educational publishers to shift away from traditional textbooks to cloud-based services and content.

Trend Geographic Relevance – High Relevance in North America and Europe

The popularity of hybrid learning will have an impact across all major regions, but its relevance will be especially prominent in North America and Europe. The global K-12 blended e-learning market is expected to grow nearly USD$20 billion during 2020-2025, with 36% of that growth coming from North America. In both the US and Canada, the emergence of virtual schools is helping students manage learning costs, as content is more accessible in digital form that on paper.

Another key contributing country to the growth of this market is the UK, which is currently experiencing a shift in digitization of the academic sector. In the UK, the concept of microlearning is becoming more prominent as small learning units and short-term learning activities aim to facilitate efficient just-in-time learning for students.

