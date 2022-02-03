BizVibe's Music Bingo Company Analysis Highlights Key Insights in the Area of Key Industry Trends and Challenges, Risk of Doing Business, Geographic Relevance, and Category Influence.

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest analysis from BizVibe, a leading company insights platform, provides detailed insights for hundreds of music bingo companies and thousands of gambling industry companies worldwide. BizVibe's music bingo company insights highlight the strong influence that the growing popularity of online gambling is expected to have in the coming years for market participants.

Key Industry Trend – Rising Demand for Online Gambling

Online gambling – including online bingo – has been growing in popularity over the past several years, and the industry is expected to see continued growth in the future. In-person gambling has been on the decline in many areas, but the ever-expanding internet penetration and growing popularity of mobile gaming have bolstered the online sector. The global pandemic has had a significant impact as well: consumers who typically play bingo in person have turned to online services instead, and some people looking for entertainment at home have picked up the hobby for the first time.

This trend also applies to music bingo in particular. While it's somewhat more involved than traditional bingo, the prevalence of online streaming and video call options have provided players and music bingo companies with multiple options to facilitate online play.

Trend Geographic Relevance – High Relevance in Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to see the online gambling industry's highest growth rate over the next several years. Spending on leisure activities is on the rise, and mobile and internet penetration are high in many countries. The UK is also a key industry however, both for online gambling in general and for bingo in particular. Bingo has been a popular pastime in the country for decades and is one of the UK's most popular forms of gambling, with millions of people playing every year. Online bingo follows this trend, continuing to grow in popularity in the country.

