BizVibe's Private Vocational Rehabilitation Company Analysis Highlights Key Insights in the Area of Key Industry Trends and Challenges, Risk of Doing Business, Geographic Relevance, and Category Influence.

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 -- The latest analysis from BizVibe, a leading company insights platform, provides detailed insights for numerous private vocational rehabilitation companies and hundreds of vocational rehabilitation service companies worldwide. BizVibe's private vocational rehabilitation company insights highlight the strong influence that the increasing adoption of digital and assistive technologies is expected to have in the coming years for market participants.

Key Industry Trend – Adoption of Digital and Assistive Technologies

Assistive technologies have been growing and adapting in order to aid disabled people with a variety of activities and tasks. These technologies are a valuable tool for vocational rehabilitation companies when helping people to begin or return to a job. They can include simple technology like canes, reachers, wrist rests, and other tools, as well as more complex devices like custom mobility aids or workstations, communication devices, voice controls, and many others.

Examples of recent assistive technologies include a brail smartwatch that can display notifications and other information; a phone app for hearing impaired people that transmits sound from the environment to the user's headphones; and software that allows users to control computers and mobile devices using head movements. As assistive technology becomes more advanced, it provides more ways for vocational rehabilitation companies to assist their clients.

Trend Geographic Relevance – High Relevance in North America

North America is expected to account for a third of the growth of the global assistive technology industry over the next several years, with the US being a key leading market. As healthcare facilities in the region continue to improve and innovate, assistive technology will become more readily available to companies and individual users. Other key countries in the assistive technology industry include Germany and Japan.

