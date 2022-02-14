BizVibe's Seaweed Farming Company Analysis Highlights Key Insights in the Area of Key Industry Trends and Challenges, Risk of Doing Business, Geographic Relevance, and Category Influence.

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest analysis from BizVibe, a leading company insights platform, provides detailed insights for a variety of seaweed farming companies and hundreds of aquaculture companies worldwide. BizVibe's seaweed farming company insights highlight the strong influence that the adoption of sustainable farming practices is expected to have in the coming years for market participants.

Key Industry Trend – Adoption of Sustainable Farming Practices

Seaweed farming is a multi-billion-dollar industry that has grown rapidly in recent years, with applications in food, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and more. It also has the potential to be a sustainable fuel source. But the seaweed farming process itself can be harmful to the environment depending on how it's done, with the use of only a certain number of species leading to greater susceptibility to pests and disease. Organizations and governments are therefore beginning to implement policies and practices to ensure the long-term viability of the industry.

Sustainability practices include using plants native to the area being farmed, integrating seaweed with other aquaculture species, investing in new cultivation techniques, and more. While these practices may involve investments and changes in the short term, they can help ensure the long-term success of the industry.

Trend Geographic Relevance – High Relevance Globally

Asia-Pacific is a key region for the global seaweed market, but demand is growing around the world. Because of the wide range of uses for seaweed, its popularity has been rising rapidly year-over-year and organizations around the world are taking interest in improving both the efficiency and sustainability of seaweed farms. While originally seaweed farming was concentrated primarily in low- and middle-income countries, wealthier regions are now getting involved in the industry as well, and careful management of seaweed varieties and of the surrounding environment will be essential to maintaining this growth over the long term.

