BizVibe's Video Distribution Company Analysis Highlights Key Insights in the Area of Key Industry Trends and Challenges, Risk of Doing Business, Geographic Relevance, and Category Influence.

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest analysis from BizVibe, a leading company insights platform, provides detailed insights for hundreds of video distribution companies and thousands of motion picture and video companies worldwide. BizVibe's video distribution company insights highlight the strong influence that the increasing popularity of streaming services is expected to have in the coming years for market participants.

Get free insights for 100+ video distribution companies

Snapshot of key trend impacting BizVibe's video distribution industry group. (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)

Key Industry Trend – Proliferation of Streaming Services

Streaming services have been growing in popularity over the past several years, with increasing adoption by consumers and the emergence of new services. COVID-19 has accelerated this growth — with consumers unable or unwilling to view movies in theaters, online streaming services have become a convenient alternative and a way for film producers to release their work when theaters are not a viable option. While some film producers have chosen to delay theatrical release until theater showings became viable again, others have decided to move directly to online distribution instead.

This trend is expected to continue past the end of the pandemic. While blockbusters and other films will likely continue to see theatrical releases, film and TV producers may opt to release directly onto streaming services rather than through other channels. In addition, an increasing number of studios and distributors are opting to start their own streaming services.

Trend Geographic Relevance – High Relevance in North America

North America — and particularly the United States — is one of the leading regions for film and TV production and distribution. It also benefits from frequent technological advancements that make both digital distribution and streaming services accessible and of high quality. Demand is also growing in Asia-Pacific, driven by advancements from SMEs as well as rising smartphone penetration.

SOURCE BizVibe