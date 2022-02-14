BizVibe's VR Healthcare Company Analysis Highlights Key Insights in the Area of Key Industry Trends and Challenges, Risk of Doing Business, Geographic Relevance, and Category Influence.

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest analysis from BizVibe, a leading company insights platform, provides detailed insights for hundreds of virtual reality healthcare companies and over 200,000 healthcare companies worldwide. BizVibe's virtual reality healthcare company insights highlight the strong influence that the need for telemedicine and virtual training during COVID-19 is having on market participants.

Snapshot of key trend impacting BizVibe's VR Healthcare industry group.

Key Industry Trend – Demand for Virtual Training and Telemedicine

VR has been gradually growing in popularity in the healthcare industry over the past several years, but the onset of COVID-19 has caused a sharp increase in demand as hospitals and other institutions sought out ways to train, educate, and perform surgery remotely. The effects of this shift in demand are expected to continue for the next several years, with the global market for AR and VR in healthcare predicted to rise by over US$4 billion by 2025.

Many countries around the world have needed to dramatically increase the number of front-line healthcare workers available, at a time when in-person training is risky or impossible. VR has allowed these workers to learn and practice safely and effectively during the pandemic and will continue to be a useful tool even when teaching situations return to normal. Giving surgeons training through VR can also improve patient outcomes by a significant amount, and the increased usage of VR due to the pandemic means that these tools will be more widely available for applications such as surgical training in the future.

Trend Geographic Relevance

Companies in North America are making substantial investments into VR healthcare research and implementation, and account for the largest share of the global market. However, Europe also has a strong market for this technology, with the UK and Germany being leading countries in the region and the European Union committing to healthcare technology development. While Asia-Pacific makes up a smaller portion of the overall market, it is currently growing the fastest, with China investing heavily in telehealth and digital healthcare. India and Japan are also key countries in the region.

