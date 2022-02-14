BizVibe's Water Reclamation Company Analysis Highlights Key Insights in the Area of Key Industry Trends and Challenges, Risk of Doing Business, Geographic Relevance, and Category Influence.

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest analysis from BizVibe, a leading company insights platform, provides detailed insights for hundreds of water reclamation companies and thousands of water and sewage companies worldwide. BizVibe's water reclamation company insights highlight the strong influence that the rising investments in water treatment chemicals and processes are expected to have in the coming years for market participants.

Key Industry Trend – Growing Investments in Water Treatment Solutions

The limited amount of available fresh water in the world and the growing populations globally mean that the demand-supply gap for water is rising significantly. Countries are therefore developing plans and policies for water treatment as well as budgeting substantial amounts for water treatment and reclamation.

The US, for example, is planning to spend several hundred million dollars on cleaning up abandoned mines around the country, reclaiming land and water from the area and making it usable again. As demand for fresh water continues to rise and as countries move towards more sustainable practices for energy generation and other activities, the number of such projects will increase.

Trend Geographic Relevance – High Relevance Globally

North America and Europe are both well-established markets for water reclamation, with energy generation, mining, and industrial sectors that both use and generate wastewater. However, the growing populations in developing nations combined with rapidly increasing industrial activity mean that Asia-Pacific is a leading region when it comes to market growth, with many countries working to improve the quality and availability of fresh water for consumption and industrial usage.

