BizWatt Concludes Seed Round and Announces New Product

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Software developer and technology consultancy BizWatt, LLC concluded its initial round of funding and announced the release of their project management application, Qfactor for Land Surveyors which is being used by land surveying firms across the United States.

BizWatt, LLC closed its seed round by announcing venture capital firm Nordic American Ventures as their lead investor. According to Nordic American Ventures partner Chaz Groves, this is one of his fund's better investments because BizWatt is exceeding expectations in product development and market penetration.

In December 2017, BizWatt released Qfactor for Land Surveyors, a project management application tailored specifically for this industry that creates intuitive interfaces, timelines, and other project management tools by pulling data from the programs surveying firms already use, such as Google Earth, QuickBooks, and time tracking software.

Qfactor for Land Surveyors uses BizWatt's platform to deliver this service so it can be quickly and easily adapted to clients' feedback. It works on a SaaS model, or a model in which the software is centrally hosted and licensed on a subscription basis.

Initial testing yielded positive feedback from land surveyors and a few civil engineers. "My time at MindBody Online taught me that responsiveness to customer feedback invests them in the product, creating brand loyalty and a better product," says BizWatt founder and software developer Fred Dyste.

Dyste plans to further develop the product to include a proposal building feature to assist land surveyors with authoring and submitting project proposals to potential clients.

About BizWatt

Founded in 2016, BizWatt, LLC is a client-centered consultancy that helps companies break down data silos by integrating a client's disparate applications, including their project and business management tools into an easy-to-use data ecosystem.

BizWatt founder, Fred Dyste has over 30 years of experience working with startups, early stage, and publicly traded companies. He is able to respond to the particular needs of a diversity of companies because, over the course of his professional life, he has been involved in an array of ventures, products, and services.

