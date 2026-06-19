BizWatt Officially Rebrands as QFactor, the Leading Software for Land Surveying Firms

Company aligns corporate identity with widely adopted land surveying workflow management software platform

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qfactor, the industry benchmark for end-to-end workflow management software in the land surveying industry, today announced that it has officially changed its corporate name from BizWatt to Qfactor. The change reflects the widespread adoption of Qfactor's land surveying software platform by surveyors, project managers, and surveying business owners throughout the United States, according to Frederick Dyste, Qfactor's founder.

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"Qfactor has become a trusted workflow and project management software platform for thousands of land surveyors across the United States," Dyste said. "Our customers increasingly identify our company with the Qfactor software platform they use every day to manage surveying projects, workflows, field operations, and business processes."

"Qfactor has earned strong recognition among surveying professionals seeking the most reliable software to streamline project management, workflow automation, document organization, and operational efficiency," he added.

Qfactor, the company previously operating as BizWatt, continues to expand its land surveying software platform with new workflow automation, project management, reporting, document management, and operational tracking features designed to improve productivity and profitability for surveying firms.

Founded in 2016 and formerly known as BizWatt, Qfactor provides workflow software to land surveyors throughout the United States. Qfactor enables surveying company owners, project managers, office administrators, and field crews to collaborate within a centralized software platform that provides access to project files, task management tools, digital assets, field documentation, maps, invoicing, budgeting, scheduling, and profitability reporting. Qfactor's software can be customized to integrate smoothly with many accounting systems, including QuickBooks, Sage, Xero, and Deltek. Today, Qfactor supports surveying firms nationwide seeking a comprehensive solution for workflow management, project tracking, team collaboration, operational visibility, and business growth. Additional information on Qfactor is available at https://qfactor-llc.com

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SOURCE Qfactor LLC