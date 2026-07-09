Qfactor's New DoneDeal™ E-Signature Feature Saves its Customers Time and Money on Proposals

Customers saving up to nearly six months of an employee's time annually

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qfactor, the industry benchmark for end-to-end workflow management software in the land surveying industry, has announced the addition of DoneDeal™ e-signature software into its workflow, according to Frederick Dyste, Qfactor's founder.

"Our customers are now saving thousands of dollars and freeing up months of productive time for their team," Dyste reported. "This is one of our most beneficial feature releases to date."

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"Using this integrated technology, Qfactor is saving at least an hour of the users' time, if not more, on each and every proposal. As an example of the impact of this feature, some of our clients create 1,000 proposals annually. DoneDeal therefore saves 1,000 hours, that is 25 work-weeks, per year," he explained. "That equates to half of an employee's entire year of work, while potentially increasing the number of DoneDeals by Qfactor based on the increased speed of closing the proposals - DoneDeals."

"There is also a cost saving because the feature is included in our clients' monthly investment. The leading third-party e-signature firm charges up to $5.00 per document requiring signatures. This means DoneDeal by Qfactor saves many of our customers $5,000 in technology expenditure each year," Dyste noted.

Further, Qfactor has greatly boosted its Proposal Builder feature to allow each client to have customizable formatting, with full flexibility ensuring that each company can create its proposals to represent its own brand inside its Qfactor workflow software.

When a customer uses DoneDeal inside Qfactor's Proposal Builder, the software will allow the project manager to see when the prospect has opened the proposal. When the proposal is opened several times yet the DoneDeal signature has not occurred, Qfactor will alert the project manager to contact the prospect.

"This one feature alerting our customers to reach out to their prospects has been shown to increase success on proposals by 20 percent," Dyste said. "This again shows how using Qfactor increases both efficiency and profitability."

Qfactor has continued to create and announce new features on a regular basis as the software is able to seamlessly meet its customers' growing productivity and informational needs.

Founded in 2016, Qfactor provides workflow software to land surveyors throughout the United States. Qfactor allows owners, project managers, admin and field crews to have access to complete project files, from task lists and digital assets such as photos and maps, to invoicing and profitability reports, all in a single software interface. Qfactor's software can be customized to integrate smoothly with many accounting systems, including QuickBooks, Sage, Xero, and Deltek. Qfactor is now recognized as the most reliable software solution for surveyors by users nationwide. Additional information on Qfactor is available at https://qfactor-llc.com.

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SOURCE Qfactor LLC