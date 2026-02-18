Qfactor for Surveyors Innovates Scheduling for Land Surveyors with 'Drag and Drop' Crew Scheduling Feature

New feature enables instant rescheduling of crews, equipment, and projects, saving time and minimizing impact from unexpected delays.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qfactor LLC (DE), the developer of web-based business-to-business software for the real estate and construction industries, today announced the launch of a new drag-and-drop crew scheduling feature for its flagship product, Qfactor for Surveyors. Designed to bring comprehensive, enterprise-wide efficiency, the new feature allows users to easily create and manage crews (people, trucks, and equipment) on a calendar interface.

Key Features and Benefits:

Is Crew Scheduling a Pain?

Intuitive Drag-and-Drop Interface: Easily schedule crews by dragging them onto a calendar, with the system instantly flagging any conflicts.

Easily schedule crews by dragging them onto a calendar, with the system instantly flagging any conflicts. Integrated Scheduling: The feature incorporates draftsmen and civil engineers, integrating team deadlines in both calendar and task formats.

The feature incorporates draftsmen and civil engineers, integrating team deadlines in both calendar and task formats. Time Savings: One click on the calendar event shows all relevant project details, crews, contacts, dates.

Chris Berumen, Business Development Manager of Diamondback Land Surveying, is a prolific user of the crew scheduling system managing crews in multiple states. Chris says, "Qfactor saves me so much time. I can manage crew schedules with a few clicks even right down to a map of the location; a great tool to easily rearrange schedules as well. It's a game changer for us."

Mr. Frederick Dyste, creator of Qfactor, has a unique background in both construction and technology, having worked for companies such as Qualcomm, Ziatech, and MindBody before launching Qfactor nine years ago. "I am excited about this new feature. Qfactor provides a truly unified approach to crew scheduling rounding out the total workflow efficiency platform" says Frederick Dyste, CEO of Qfactor. "Clients are often surprised by how quickly they are up and running with this platform."

About Qfactor LLC (DE)

Qfactor LLC (DE) is a developer of web-based business-to-business software focused on workflow efficiency in the real estate and construction industries. Its flagship product, Qfactor for Surveyors, provides land surveying firms with a comprehensive solution for enterprise management.

