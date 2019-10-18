BizWorld.org Announces Four "Young Entrepreneur" Winners on Their YES! (Young Entrepreneur Success) Program Demo Day

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BizWorld.org , a global non-profit providing engaging entrepreneurship education programs for students, held their inaugural YES! program Demo Day at DocuSign and announced four "young entrepreneur" winners.

YES! Demo Day signified the culmination of BizWorld's students' YES! entrepreneurial journey. Summer highlights included workshop experiences, webinars, and 1:1 mentorship sessions, all in preparation to be able to pitch their business ideas to a panel of investors for seed funding. The panel of celebrity judges included: Alvin Attles III of the Attles Center For Excellence, Harry Gould, Vice President, WorldWide Alliances and Channels at SailPoint, and Andres Torres, former San Francisco Giants Outfielder.

Through the 3-phase program, students create a business plan, participate in an accelerator program, and compete for up to $30,000. The program is free and online. The Golden State Warriors and Attles Center For Excellence proudly co-sponsored the YES! Program this year.

These young entrepreneurs (ages 17-22) were awarded seed funding based on their business' viability and the passion of their CEOs. The winners are Andrea Zamora of Hustle Dolly ; Matthew Galvez of LottaWorldWide , John Ciocca of youBelong, James Greene of FixMyKix

"At BizWorld.org we have an unwavering commitment to unleashing the power inside every student through entrepreneurship. We believe entrepreneurship programs can be the path to hopeful futures we so critically need in our communities today," said Thais Rezende, CEO at BizWorld.

"We are proud to support BizWorld and the extraordinary work they do to empower our future leaders," said Warriors Community Foundation Program Manager, Evan Schwartz. "By engaging students in entrepreneurship education and teaching them how to run a business, they are inspiring under-served students to become creative, critical thinkers with the confidence to tackle real-world problems."

Al Attles III, Founder of the Attles Center For Excellence said, "ACE is thrilled to have partnered with BizWorld to launch the YES! Program. Demo Day gave the young entrepreneurs a bright light by taking concepts in their minds and bringing them to fruition. They provided great feedback and support from professionals to help them push forward. I loved being a judge, and am thrilled to see that BizWorld provides students of all socioeconomic levels with a program that helps them realize their dreams."

Information on YES! and other BizWorld Programs can be found at www.bizworld.org/Yes.

About BizWorld

BizWorld.org is a global non-profit organization based in Oakland, CA, whose mission is to empower students and young entrepreneurs to become 21st century thinkers by awakening their entrepreneurial spirit, inspiring them to become the architects of their futures, and giving them the confidence to transform their world. BizWorld.org has reached almost 800,000 students in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.bizworld.org or call toll-free 1-888-4-BizKid.

