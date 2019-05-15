BizWorld.org Launches YES! (Young Entrepreneur Success) Program To Empower Teen Entrepreneurs to Launch Real-Life Businesses

OAKLAND, Calif., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BizWorld.org, a global non-profit providing hands-on and engaging entrepreneurship education programs for elementary and middle school children, launched the innovative YES! Program to create a unique and collaborative eco-system of youth businesses. The Golden State Warriors and Attles Center For Excellence are proudly co-sponsoring the YES! Program to support BizWorld in leading the way to entrepreneurship for today's youth.

The YES! Program empowers the next generation of aspiring teen entrepreneurs as they explore, test and launch their real-life businesses. Through the 3-phase program, students will create a business plan, participate in an accelerator program, and compete for $30,000 in start-up funding. The program culminates in a demo day where teams of young entrepreneurs will showcase their businesses to a panel of venture capitalists.

"We are thrilled to launch the YES! Program to help lead the pathway to entrepreneurship by supporting the vision and passion of our aspiring teens and young adults," said Thais Rezende, CEO of BizWorld.org. " We want to equip our young entrepreneurs with practical business knowledge, mentorship and access to capital to help make their dream a reality."

Online registration for the YES! Program opens up on May 20th where young entrepreneurs from across the country have access to a free, 6-week online educational experience to help them create a business plan. After the 6-week program, these young entrepreneurs will submit applications to be considered for the YES! Accelerator Program. The Accelerator program provides them with the opportunity to engage in one-on-one mentorship sessions with top Silicon Valley business leaders and participate in live workshops hosted by many well-known companies in the Bay Area. In July, 20 semi-finalists will be selected for the YES! Accelerator Program so that 5 finalists may compete for up to $30,000 in start-up funding on September 12th.

"We are proud to support BizWorld and the extraordinary work they do to empower our future leaders," said Warriors Community Foundation Program Manager, Evan Schwartz. "By engaging children in entrepreneurship education and teaching them how to run a business, they are inspiring under-served students to become creative, critical thinkers with the confidence to tackle real-world problems. BizWorld is integral to allowing Bay Area youth to achieve their highest potential, and for that we are thrilled to call them our partners."

Al Attles III, Founder of the Attles Center For Excellence said, "ACE is very excited to be partnering with BizWorld to launch the YES! Program. We believe all youth deserve the tools and support to expel their creativity, and our hope is that the YES! Program gives birth to a whole new generation of entrepreneurs."

About BizWorld

Founded 20 years ago by Silicon Valley venture capitalist Tim Draper, BizWorld.org is a global non-profit organization based in Oakland, CA, whose mission is to empower children to become 21st century thinkers by awakening their entrepreneurial spirit, inspiring them to become the architects of their futures, and giving them the confidence to transform their communities.

