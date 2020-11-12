BizXL Solutions announces strategic partnership with Datamatics to bring end-to-end digital transformation and Lean Automation capability to enterprises in North America

Minimizing Waste, Maximizing Value Creation

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - BizXL Solutions a boutique management consulting firm with offices in Toronto, Rochester and New York, supports enterprises with the design, development and delivery of innovative solutions to maximize value creation. BizXL Solutions, a trusted partner for strategy design and end-to-end business transformation services, announced strategic partnership with Datamatics. This partnership aims to bring the next generation digital services and transformation solutions to enterprises across North America.

This partnership agreement concerns Lean Automation and Systems Integration across varied industry verticals such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and others. The collaboration is associated with BizXL's management consulting and learning and development services. This partnership will also support and enhance BizXL's lean automation and technology transformation services. Datamatics is a global Technology, BPM, Intelligent Automation, and Digital Solutions company providing intelligent solutions for data driven businesses. The company's Intelligent Automation (IA) products include TruBot (RPA), TruCap+ (Intelligent Document Processing), TruAI (Artificial Intelligence) and TruBI (Data Visualization and Advance Analytics). BizXL Solutions is partnering with Datamatics to bring end-to-end strategy to execution excellence capability. Datamatics will provide its IT and BPM advanced solutions along with big data analytics and engineering services, a way for BizXL Solutions to provide more holistic management consulting and learning and development offer to its clients, by focusing on lean automation through advanced technology. BizXL Solutions and Datamatics will participate together in large business transformation engagements.

With the help of Datamatics, BizXL Solutions will be able to provide a complete technology solution implementation, after offering diagnostic assessments. Datamatics will provide its expertise and services concerning big data and engineering. It will support BizXL Solutions with its trademarked products: Datamatics TruBot, TruCap+, TruBI & TruAI.

Murali Sathya, Vice President Alliances & Partnerships, Datamatics said, "Intelligent Automation (IA) is a key focus area for Datamatics. As we continue to invest in our IA products, our alliance will play a key role in reaching out to newer geographies and expanding our customer base. Our partnership with BizXL solutions will help us to strengthen our presence in the North American region. We look forward to working with the BizXL Solutions team and deliver value to our customers."

Chander Sharma, Founder and Managing Partner, BizXL Solutions said, "BizXL Solutions has been supporting business leaders and organizations across Canada and USA in achieving strategic objectives. We are excited about our partnership with Datamatics, a global leader in digital technologies of Social, Mobility, Analytics, and Cloud (SMAC), along with Robotics and Artificial Intelligence. In partnering with Datamatics, we can better support enterprises execute end-to-end business transformation from the design and development to complete implementation of innovative business solutions with speed."

About BizXL Solutions

BizXL Solutions is a boutique management consulting firm for achieving end-to-end business transformation. We are a trusted partner for strategy design to execution excellence and navigating changing business priorities. With deep expertise in Lean Six Sigma management and design innovation, BizXL helps organizations minimize waste and maximize value creation.

BizXL provides wholistic support to organizations for addressing ongoing uncertainty and building a more resilient business with management consulting, technology transformation and learning and development. With offices in Toronto, Rochester and New York, BizXL helps organizations diagnose, design and execute change for improving business performance and complete turnaround management.

To know more about BizXL Solutions, visit www.BizXLsolutions.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

