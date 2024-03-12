Bizz Energy Can Help Build Muscle and Boost Metabolism

The Nutrition-Filled Beverage Is Rewriting the Script When It Comes to Energy Drinks

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditional energy beverages have a negative reputation for unhealthy ingredients and sugary crashes. Bizz Energy was designed to be the ultimate zero-sugar energy drink. The healthy alternative to the classic concept was developed by a team led by entrepreneur Gavin Jacono. Part of the goal with Bizz Energy is to provide a potent dose of clean, sugar-free, crashless energy. However, Jacono and his team have gone above and beyond to ensure that the nutritional elements of their formula deliver more than a punchy pick-me-up.

"Part of the point with Bizz Energy has always been to be a clean energy drink option," explains Jacono. "We want health-conscious individuals to be able to use it as a way to tap energy without compromising their health in the process. But our goal from day one was much bigger than that. We wanted a drink that could enhance performance on a nutritional level. We wanted something that brought together the ideas of an energy drink and a supplement."

The first step in achieving this was to avoid classic sweet tooth ingredients, like sugar, high fructose corn syrup, and even aspartame. In addition, the group avoided any harmful chemicals or additives.

When it came to the energy part of the process, the R&D team managed to create a unique form of soluble Turkesterone. The natural ecdysteroid has a reputation for stimulating physical and mental energy. This works alongside a punchy per-can dose of 200mg of caffeine anhydrous.

Jacono's team also looked for ingredients that could provide a net nutritional positive to the consumer. They included ingredients like creatine and essential amino acids to help with muscle growth and protein synthesis. They also included Niacin and Biotin to support an active metabolism.

In the end, the Bizz Energy formula is much more than an average energy drink — or even an improved one. It functions as a dual energy booster and supplement. It can supercharge the mind, energize the body, improve physical performance, and enhance whatever mental or physical activity an individual is attempting to accomplish. Bizz Energy is a refreshing new take on a classic concept. It is a clean, crashless, and nutritious energy drink built to help people reach their goals and go the distance.

