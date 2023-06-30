Bizz Energy Delivers a Punchy Energy Boost Without the Sugar Crash

Energy Drinks Are All the Rage. But One Brand Is Delivering a Punchy Pick-Me-Up Without the Negative Side Effects.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizz Energy is an exciting new take on the energy drink concept. Launched by the aspiring teenage New York City athlete named Gavin Jacono, the brand is changing how athletes, fitness folks, and people everywhere access their energy.

"I founded Bizz Energy with one goal," says Jacono, "to create a clean pick-me-up that didn't load you up with sugar and lead to a crash."

Energy drinks are a massive and growing corner of the beverage world. In 2021, Grand View Research reported that the U.S. energy drink market alone was worth more than $20 billion . The global market swelled that number to more than four times the amount. To top it off, the energy drink sector is estimated to grow rapidly in the next few years and can be expected to top $175 billion by 2030.

Despite the exploding size of the energy drink market, it remains a steady source of criticism. The CDC reports that energy drinks can lead to dehydration, anxiety, insomnia, and heart complications. Twitches and muscle spasms are common, as well — as is the dreaded aftershock of an energy drink, notoriously referred to as "the crash."

Jacono was determined to find a way to source safer sources of energy production, such as caffeine and L-carnitine, without loading up on sugar in the process. His team at Bizz Energy put their heads together, and the result was a drink that delivers a punchy pick-me-up courtesy of a healthy dose of the company's "SuperTurk Blend." This includes 200 mg of caffeine as well as L-Carnitine and Turkesterone. Critical to Jacono's vision, the formula is free of sugar, aspartame, and high fructose corn syrup. It comes in at zero calories and has no harmful chemicals or additives.

The pandemic led to a boom in the energy drink sector as people turned to e-commerce platforms to keep their liquid energy flowing. Bizz Energy has addressed the new online approach to sourcing energy drinks as well, thanks to its recent launch on Amazon.

From its convenient online availability to its lack of sugar and other unwelcome elements to a clean kick fueled by a unique blend of energy-rich ingredients, Bizz Energy is redefining the energy drink market. It is taking a notorious beverage option known for unhealthy ingredients and harsh crashes and turning it into a lean, clean form of energy perfect for the gym, the field, or any other high-energy activity.

About Bizz Energy

Bizz Energy was founded by Gavin Jacono. The fitness and nutrition fanatic hails from New York City and is obsessed with boxing, weightlifting, and soccer. As an aspiring 17-year-old entrepreneur, Jacono launched Bizz Energy as a way to create the ultimate energy drink he had always wanted to fuel his athletic pursuits. Along with a potent dose of caffeine, the Bizz Energy formula taps into a unique form of soluble Turkesterone. It is delicious, clean, and effective. Learn more at bizzenergy.com .

