Bizz Energy Drink Launches on Amazon

Sluggish Consumers Can Now Source the Energy Drink Brand's Sugar-Free, No-Crash Beverages Directly From Amazon

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizz Energy is all about optimizing energy without sacrificing health in the process. The brand's beverages specialize in delivering a punchy dose of potent energy without a crash.

"I was sick of amping up for a workout only to crash halfway into it," explains company founder Gavin Jacono, "I knew there was a better way to fuel, and when I couldn't find it, I developed it myself." The young entrepreneur assembled a team, and together the group came up with Bizz Energy's signature energy drink formula. This delivered 200 mg of caffeine (as much as a large cup of coffee) in a convenient 12 oz container.

Along with a clean caffeine energy kick, Jacono's formula also featured a breakthrough water-soluble form of Turkesterone. Jacono had previously struggled to find the supplement in formats that were easily accessible and didn't leave you feeling too full before a workout.

Jacono goes on to explain that he knew he wasn't formulating something just for himself. "I knew there were a ton of other people like me," he explains, "people who wanted fast-acting energy without harmful chemicals, calories, additives, sugar — that kind of stuff. It was something that, once I figured it out, I knew I had to share it with people all over the place. And now, thanks to Amazon, we're doing just that."

Bizz Energy has officially been listed on Amazon. For the first time, the company's trio of energy drink flavors are available in an e-commerce format. The brand's three flavor profiles include:

Berry Energy

Lemon Lime Energy

Pink Lemonade Energy

At the click of a button, Bizz Energy customers can have their favorite combination of flavors delivered to their door. The primary benefit of Bizz Energy may be its revolutionary ability to deliver a potent dose of clean caffeine and water-soluble Turkesterone before a workout. However, the added convenience of being able to order the supplement in a few seconds without needing to head to the store takes the Bizz Energy experience to a whole new level.

About Bizz Energy

Bizz Energy was founded by Gavin Jacono. The fitness and nutrition fanatic hails from New York City and is obsessed with boxing, weightlifting, and soccer. As an aspiring 17-year-old entrepreneur, Jacono launched Bizz Energy as a way to create the ultimate energy drink he had always wanted to fuel his athletic pursuits. Along with a potent dose of caffeine, the Bizz Energy formula taps into a unique form of soluble Turkesterone. It is delicious, clean, and effective. Learn more at bizzenergy.com .

Gavin Jacono

516-637-8701

[email protected]com

SOURCE Bizz Energy