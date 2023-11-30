Bizz Energy Drinks Are the Perfect Way to Keep Up With the Holiday Buzz

The Holidays Are Known for Their Hectic Schedules, Constant Travel, and Lack of Sleep. Bizz Energy Is a Clean Energy Drink That Can Help.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays may be billed as the most wonderful time of the year, but that wonder comes at a cost. The final weeks of the year are filled with crowded schedules as individuals hop from one party and event to the next. Travel is hectic and exhausting. Hosting can be a huge drain on time, resources, and energy.

Even sleep is an issue. According to data reported by Sleep Foundation, individuals attending Thanksgiving dinner lose an average of 11 minutes and 14 seconds of sleep. Hosts lose upwards of 51 minutes. Sleep Doctor adds that over the entire holiday season, individuals lose a staggering 39 minutes and 23 seconds of sleep per night. It's important for people to find tools that can help them manage both the busyness and the exhaustion. That's where Bizz Energy comes into the picture.

"There are plenty of energy drink options out there," says Bizz Energy creator and founder Gavin Jacono. "But these are often loaded with nasty fillers and harmful chemicals and additives. They're packed with sugar and high fructose corn syrup, too. Bizz Energy bucks against that trend. It's a clean, mean energy drink that is the perfect antidote to a season filled with hectic schedules and poor food choices."

Each 12 oz can of Bizz Energy comes with a solid 200 mg dose of caffeine — the equivalent of a strong cup of coffee. This is reinforced with the brand's proprietary SuperTurk® Blend, which features multiple essential amino acids along with a uniquely solubilized form of the popular natural ecdysteroid Turkesterone. These function as a punchy way to stimulate physical and mental energy.

"If you regularly struggle to keep up during the holidays," Jacono says, "Bizz is the perfect way to stay awake and focused without worrying about extra calories, harmful additives, and sugar crashes. It's the perfect way to enjoy every moment, even when your schedule is packed, and you're regularly pulling late nights throughout December."

About Bizz Energy
Bizz Energy was founded by Gavin Jacono. The fitness and nutrition fanatic hails from New York City and is obsessed with boxing, weightlifting, and soccer. As an aspiring 17-year-old entrepreneur, Jacono launched Bizz Energy as a way to create the ultimate energy drink he had always wanted to fuel his athletic pursuits. Along with a potent dose of caffeine, the Bizz Energy formula taps into a unique form of soluble Turkesterone. It is delicious, clean, and effective. Learn more at bizzenergy.com.

