Bizz Energy Empowers Those with Health and Fitness New Year's Resolutions

The New Energy Drink Offers a Clean, Mean Way for Those Passionate About Their Health to Crush Their Fitness-Related Resolutions in 2024

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Year's resolutions are a common way people motivate themselves to focus and regain positive momentum heading into each year. In 2023, the most popular resolutions included saving money, spending time with friends and family, and reducing things like social media use and all-around stress.

The top three items on the list of resolutions last year, though? To exercise more, eat healthier, and lose weight. They're famous goals for the 1st of January, and there's no reason to suspect that they'll be less important in 2024. The good news? Those steering into health and fitness resolutions can use Bizz Energy as a new tool to help them crush their health and fitness-related lifestyle objectives.

"Bizz Energy exists to redefine the concept of an energy drink," explains company founder Gavin Jacono. "Each can function as both a clean, sugar-free source of energy as well as a nutritious way to boost endurance and focus. No sugar crashes. No extra calories. Just pure, unadulterated energy."

Jacono's R&D team invented the Bizz Energy formula after the young entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast found there weren't any energy drinks on the market that matched his high standards for clean, effective nutrition. The innovative formula doesn't include sugar, high fructose corn syrup, or harmful chemicals or additives. Instead, it provides a neat shot of caffeine supported by the brand's SuperTurk® Blend (a nutrient-rich mixture of soluble Turkesterone and essential amino acids).

Bizz Energy is a formula designed to provide clean, effective energy. It boosts endurance, enhances mental focus, and amplifies physical performance, all without sugar crashes and extra calories. It is an ideal support tool for any health-conscious individuals looking for help as they seek to turn fresh New Year's resolutions into a bonafide reality.

About Bizz Energy

Bizz Energy was founded by Gavin Jacono. The fitness and nutrition fanatic hails from New York City and is obsessed with boxing, weightlifting, and soccer. As an aspiring 17-year-old entrepreneur, Jacono launched Bizz Energy as a way to create the ultimate energy drink he had always wanted to fuel his athletic pursuits. Along with a potent dose of caffeine, the Bizz Energy formula taps into a unique form of soluble Turkesterone. It is delicious, clean, and effective. Learn more at bizzenergy.com .

Gavin Jacono

516-637-8701

[email protected]

SOURCE Bizz Energy