Bizz Energy Is a Clean, Mean Way to Beat the Modern Midday Slump

News provided by

Bizz Energy

05 Oct, 2023, 08:44 ET

The Energy Drink Formula Unleashes Unique Levels of Energy Whilst Avoiding Sugar Crashes and Unhealthy Ingredients

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The modern, remote-first work world may not have a consistent nine-to-five rhythm anymore. But that doesn't change the fact that people are still putting a lot of time into working their jobs. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the average American worker clocks in at just over eight hours of labor per day (8.01, to be precise). That means, no matter when those work hours take place, they're going to extend over a significant portion of an individual's daily schedule. It also means it will involve a slump in energy and productivity at some point along the way.

"Midday slumps may not always happen in the early afternoon anymore," says Gavin Jacono, founder of Bizz Energy, "But they happen at some point — and on a regular basis. If you start work at four in the morning, chances are you're going to lag after breakfast or in the late morning. If you start at noon, you'll feel tired before dinner."

Northwestern Medicine points out that the biggest reason for this energy slump is that it's a predictable part of every individual's circadian cycle. However, the medical site adds that things like sleep disorders, stress, and even poor eating habits can also contribute to a slowdown in the middle of the workday.

When that happens, many people turn to energy drinks as a solution — but Jacono points out that traditional energy drink formulas don't really solve the problem. "Those classic formulas use sugar, high fructose corn syrup, or aspartame. They give you a quick boost, but it's often followed by a crash — usually before your work day ends, which only means you're kicking the productivity issue down the road. And your body has to work through all of those unhealthy chemicals and additives, too. That's why we created Bizz Energy. To turn unhealthy, short-term energy drinks into healthy, long-term productivity and health solutions."

Bizz Energy replaces unwanted ingredients with healthy alternatives. Each 12 oz can contains a clean shot of 200 mg of caffeine along with a punchy nutritional combination called the SuperTurk® blend. This includes an innovative soluble form of Turkesterone along with creatine, essential amino acids, L-citrulline, L-theanine, L-carnitine, niacin, and biotin.

The result of this revolutionary combination is an energy drink that doubles as a nutritional supplement. It helps boost energy without a sugar crash while also stimulating metabolism and helping build muscle and strength. This makes it a clean, mean way to beat a midday slump — no matter when it might take place.

About Bizz Energy
Bizz Energy was founded by Gavin Jacono. The fitness and nutrition fanatic hails from New York City and is obsessed with boxing, weightlifting, and soccer. As an aspiring 17-year-old entrepreneur, Jacono launched Bizz Energy as a way to create the ultimate energy drink he had always wanted to fuel his athletic pursuits. Along with a potent dose of caffeine, the Bizz Energy formula taps into a unique form of soluble Turkesterone. It is delicious, clean, and effective. Learn more at bizzenergy.com.

Media Contact:
Gavin Jacono
516-637-8701
[email protected] 

SOURCE Bizz Energy

Also from this source

Bizz Energy Is Combining Energy Drinks with Healthy Supplementation

The Clean Energy Drink Brand Enhancing Endurance

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.