Bizz Energy Is a Clean, Mean Way to Beat the Modern Midday Slump

The Energy Drink Formula Unleashes Unique Levels of Energy Whilst Avoiding Sugar Crashes and Unhealthy Ingredients

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The modern, remote-first work world may not have a consistent nine-to-five rhythm anymore. But that doesn't change the fact that people are still putting a lot of time into working their jobs. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the average American worker clocks in at just over eight hours of labor per day ( 8.01, to be precise ). That means, no matter when those work hours take place, they're going to extend over a significant portion of an individual's daily schedule. It also means it will involve a slump in energy and productivity at some point along the way.

"Midday slumps may not always happen in the early afternoon anymore," says Gavin Jacono, founder of Bizz Energy, "But they happen at some point — and on a regular basis. If you start work at four in the morning, chances are you're going to lag after breakfast or in the late morning. If you start at noon, you'll feel tired before dinner."

Northwestern Medicine points out that the biggest reason for this energy slump is that it's a predictable part of every individual's circadian cycle. However, the medical site adds that things like sleep disorders, stress, and even poor eating habits can also contribute to a slowdown in the middle of the workday.

When that happens, many people turn to energy drinks as a solution — but Jacono points out that traditional energy drink formulas don't really solve the problem. "Those classic formulas use sugar, high fructose corn syrup, or aspartame. They give you a quick boost, but it's often followed by a crash — usually before your work day ends, which only means you're kicking the productivity issue down the road. And your body has to work through all of those unhealthy chemicals and additives, too. That's why we created Bizz Energy. To turn unhealthy, short-term energy drinks into healthy, long-term productivity and health solutions."

Bizz Energy replaces unwanted ingredients with healthy alternatives. Each 12 oz can contains a clean shot of 200 mg of caffeine along with a punchy nutritional combination called the SuperTurk® blend. This includes an innovative soluble form of Turkesterone along with creatine, essential amino acids, L-citrulline, L-theanine, L-carnitine, niacin, and biotin.

The result of this revolutionary combination is an energy drink that doubles as a nutritional supplement. It helps boost energy without a sugar crash while also stimulating metabolism and helping build muscle and strength. This makes it a clean, mean way to beat a midday slump — no matter when it might take place.

About Bizz Energy

Bizz Energy was founded by Gavin Jacono. The fitness and nutrition fanatic hails from New York City and is obsessed with boxing, weightlifting, and soccer. As an aspiring 17-year-old entrepreneur, Jacono launched Bizz Energy as a way to create the ultimate energy drink he had always wanted to fuel his athletic pursuits. Along with a potent dose of caffeine, the Bizz Energy formula taps into a unique form of soluble Turkesterone. It is delicious, clean, and effective. Learn more at bizzenergy.com .

