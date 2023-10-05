Bizz Energy Is Combining Energy Drinks with Healthy Supplementation

News provided by

Bizz Energy

05 Oct, 2023, 08:37 ET

The Innovative Beverage Brand Is Turning Traditionally Unhealthy Energy Options Into Nutrient-Rich Supplements

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy drinks are popular. They're also a one-track-minded product. If someone needs an energy boost, they can use an energy drink to get a quick pick-me-up, but that comes at a cost.

"Energy drinks are loaded with sugar, aspartame, and harmful chemicals and additives," says Gavin Jacono, founder of Bizz Energy. "It's true that they give you an energy boost. No one is denying that. But it's followed by a crash shortly afterward — and countless other negative health effects, besides. That just isn't good enough for the daily business of life."

Jacono personally found himself in search of a clean energy drink when he became a fitness fanatic at a young age. When he couldn't find a healthy, effective option to bring with him to the gym or the boxing ring, the 17-year-old entrepreneur started to work on his own formula.

The result was Bizz Energy. The innovative energy drink delivers on the traditional amped-up promise of an energy drink by providing a punchy 200 mg dose of caffeine in each 12 oz container. It also avoids the use of high fructose corn syrup, aspartame, and harmful chemicals and additives.

But it doesn't stop there. The Bizz Energy formula is also designed to support an active metabolism as well as muscle mass and strength. This comes from the unique inclusion of the brand's SuperTurk® blend. The patented formula features a combination of key ingredients, including:

  • Turkesterone
  • Creatine
  • Essential amino acids
  • L-carnitine
  • L-theanine
  • L-citrulline
  • Niacin
  • Biotin

Together, this superstar lineup of nutrients helps build muscle and unleash healthy, sustainable levels of energy that avoid the sugary crash familiar with so many other energy drinks. The added presence of Niacin helps turn food into energy, as well, while Biotin also amplifies the metabolic process.

Traditionally, energy drinks have been seen as a productivity tool that sacrifices health for short-term bursts of focus and energy. Bizz Energy is rewriting the narrative by creating an effective energy booster that doubles as a nutritional supplement.

About Bizz Energy
Bizz Energy was founded by Gavin Jacono. The fitness and nutrition fanatic hails from New York City and is obsessed with boxing, weightlifting, and soccer. As an aspiring 17-year-old entrepreneur, Jacono launched Bizz Energy as a way to create the ultimate energy drink he had always wanted to fuel his athletic pursuits. Along with a potent dose of caffeine, the Bizz Energy formula taps into a unique form of soluble Turkesterone. It is delicious, clean, and effective. Learn more at bizzenergy.com.

Media Contact:
Gavin Jacono
516-637-8701
[email protected] 

SOURCE Bizz Energy

