Bizz Energy Is Taking Workouts to the Next Level (Without the Sugar Crash)

Bizz Energy

07 Sep, 2023, 08:49 ET

The Clean Energy Drink Uses a Unique Combination of Natural Ingredients to Deliver a Potent Dose of Energy, Focus, and Endurance

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy drink market is full of sugary beverages and coffee — lots of coffee. On closer investigation, though, there aren't a lot of options between a bitter black cup of java and a can full of sugar and artificial ingredients. Bizz Energy is seeking to fill that gap by providing targeted, nutritious, sugar-free energy in fun and exciting flavors.

"I've always been a fitness fanatic," says Bizz Energy founder Gavin Jacono. "I was always looking for the best way to improve my focus and extend my endurance without compromising on health benefits in the process. That's how I came up with the Bizz Energy formula."

Bizz Energy is a line of energy drinks that comes in three flavors: Berry, Lemon Lime, and Pink Lemonade. This immediately gives consumers a range of palatable options. Unlike similarly flavor-charged energy drink competitors, though, Bizz Energy is sugar-free. In fact, it doesn't contain sugar, aspartame, or high fructose corn syrup.

The absence of unhealthy sweeteners also means the drink is zero-calorie. Bizz Energy doesn't even use harmful chemicals or additives. Instead, it taps into a unique combination of natural ingredients — called the "SuperTurk Blend" — that is designed to take workouts to the next level.

"We've created our SuperTurk blend as an innovative way to deliver energy to consumers," explains Jacono. The formula includes a unique mixture of creatine and the essential amino acids L-Carnitine, L-Theanine, and L-Citrulline. Critically, the brand has also created a groundbreaking soluble form of Turkesterone that is singular in the supplement and energy drink market.

Turkesterone is a popular natural workout supplement at the moment, and combined with the other ingredients, the result is a natural and potent pick-me-up. It's perfect for amping up energy, boosting performance, and sharpening mental focus. Bizz Energy is a clean, mean natural energy drink that can take a workout (or any other activity, for that matter) to the next level.

About Bizz Energy

Bizz Energy was founded by Gavin Jacono. The fitness and nutrition fanatic hails from New York City and is obsessed with boxing, weightlifting, and soccer. As an aspiring 17-year-old entrepreneur, Jacono launched Bizz Energy as a way to create the ultimate energy drink he had always wanted to fuel his athletic pursuits. Along with a potent dose of caffeine, the Bizz Energy formula taps into a unique form of soluble Turkesterone. It is delicious, clean, and effective. Learn more at bizzenergy.com.

Gavin Jacono
516-637-8701
[email protected]

SOURCE Bizz Energy

