Bizz Energy Offers a Diet-Friendly Energy Boost

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy drinks are iconically (and infamously) a health trade-off. On the one hand, they can deliver a fast and potent dose of energy that can be the perfect pick-me-up to get to the end of a project or muscle through a midday slump.

On the other hand, energy drinks often come packed with unhealthy additives and sugar — lots of sugar. This leads to unhealthy sugar crashes and an excess caloric intake. Monster energy drinks, for instance, have a sizable 220 calories per can. (Don't trust the 110 printed on the label. That's for one serving, which is half a can.) Red Bull is more upfront about the per-serving labeling, but it still manages to squeeze a significant 160 calories into each of its smaller cans.

Monster and Red Bull aren't the only ones engaged in promoting excess sugar, either. Countless other energy drink brands follow suit. This hefty dose of unhealthy ingredients present in so many energy drinks is what inspired Gavin Jacono to create his line of clean energy drinks, Bizz Energy.

"When I came up with the idea for Bizz Energy, I was just a 17-year-old kid that loved the athletic and fitness world," says Jacono, "I was into boxing and trained at Gleason's Gym. I loved to lift weights and play soccer, too, and those passions helped me realize that energy isn't everything. You have to balance it with nutritional uptake, and you're killing that benefit if you're filling yourself with sugar all the time."

Jacono wanted to create a product that delivered all of the power of an energy drink without the calories. The result was Bizz Energy.

The innovative energy drink uses clean, natural ingredients, including Turkesterone, L-Carnitine, Creatine, and other essential amino acids. Each 12oz can provides 200mg of caffeine that delivers sustained energy without a sugar crash. It also doubles as a dietary supplement by supporting muscle mass and strength as well as an active metabolism via Niacin and Biotin.

The best part? Bizz Energy provides all of these benefits while containing precisely zero sugar, calories, aspartame, or high fructose corn syrup.

"Energy isn't everything," Jacono reiterates, "Health is important, too. Bizz Energy is designed to deliver all of the clean supplemental energy you need without loading up on chemicals and additives along the way. It's the best way to fuel your body and maintain that upward momentum with your sports and fitness endeavors along with everyday energy needs."

About Bizz Energy
Bizz Energy was founded by Gavin Jacono. The fitness and nutrition fanatic hails from New York City and is obsessed with boxing, weightlifting, and soccer. As an aspiring 17-year-old entrepreneur, Jacono launched Bizz Energy as a way to create the ultimate energy drink he had always wanted to fuel his athletic pursuits. Along with a potent dose of caffeine, the Bizz Energy formula taps into a unique form of soluble Turkesterone. It is delicious, clean, and effective. Learn more at bizzenergy.com.

