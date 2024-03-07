Bizz Energy Supports Strength and Muscle Mass

The Clean Energy Drink Delivers More Than Crashless Energy. It Enhances Protein Synthesis, Muscle Growth, and Overall Performance.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Most energy drinks are seen as short-term pick-me-up solutions. They deliver a punchy dose of energy and then, in many cases, leave an individual with the long-term side effects of a sugar crash. Bizz Energy was designed as an antidote to the typical energy drink concept.

The revolutionary energy beverage is a clean, zero calorie, zero sugar solution that doesn't contain harmful chemicals or additives. Each 12oz can delivers energy quickly without the follow-up crash. The Bizz Energy formula is also packed with nutritional ingredients that help with more than just energy — they support strength and muscle mass, too.

"Bizz Energy is for everyone looking for a pick-me-up," explains company founder Gavin Jacono. "But it can do more than deliver that energy bump everyone craves at some point in the day. We use natural ingredients, like essential amino acids and creatine, to enhance strength and improve muscle mass over the long-term, too. This makes it a uniquely useful drink in the gym."

These additional nutritional features primarily come from Bizz Energy's innovative SuperTurk® Blend, which includes key ingredients that contribute to performance and muscle growth. For example, the amino acids L-carnitine and L-citrulline are thought to offer long-term improvement with exercise performance. This makes it easier to reach goals and push limits with each and every workout. Creatine is also well known as a sports nutrition tool for gaining muscle.

By including these ingredients alongside natural energy boosters like L-theanine and Turkesterone, Jacono and his team have created a clean, sustainable beverage that enhances energy while also improving protein synthesis and overall performance. This circumvents the infamous concept of a sugary, short-term energy drink, establishing Bizz Energy as a health and wellness tool that enhances nutrition, builds muscle mass, and delivers clean, crash-free energy whenever it is most needed.

About Bizz Energy

Bizz Energy was founded by Gavin Jacono. The fitness and nutrition fanatic hails from New York City and is obsessed with boxing, weightlifting, and soccer. As an aspiring 17-year-old entrepreneur, Jacono launched Bizz Energy as a way to create the ultimate energy drink he had always wanted to fuel his athletic pursuits. Along with a potent dose of caffeine, the Bizz Energy formula taps into a unique form of soluble Turkesterone. It is delicious, clean, and effective. Learn more at bizzenergy.com .

Media Contact:

