Bizz Energy's SuperTurk Blend is Revolutionizing Clean Energy Drinks

The Team Behind the Clean, Energy-Infused Beverage Has Cracked the Code for Soluble Turkesterone

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bodybuilders, athletes, and fitness enthusiasts from all walks of life are always in search of the best way to reach their peak performance. Thrill seekers, go-getters, and students are also always on the lookout for a clean, effective pick-me-up to help optimize their activities. From physical performance to mental focus, people from all walks of life are constantly in search of effective energy solutions.

Bizz Energy is answering this universal need with a clean, sugar-free, zero-calorie formula that is free of harmful chemicals, additives, and aspartame. The innovative energy drink contains ingredients that enhance energy, endurance, and focus, including the unique addition of Turkesterone.

"Turkesterone is a popular fitness supplement right now," says company founder Gavin Jacono. The young entrepreneur is passionate about living an active lifestyle and spends copious time at the gym, in the boxing ring, and on the soccer field.

After years spent obsessing over health factors like protein intake and proper supplementation, Jacono decided that he wanted to create his own healthy energy drink — and he knew he wanted Turkesterone in the mix.

"The problem," Jacono explains, "is that Turkesterone isn't water-soluble. It's a plant-based steroid that doesn't mix into a beverage well." Not one to be stymied by a challenge, Jacono brought together a team to workshop the concept of providing Turkesterone via the convenience of the energy drink format.

The group spent extensive time researching and testing how Turkesterons worked, eventually cracking the code and developing a solubilized version of the natural supplement that they could include in their formula. This was combined with other key ingredients, such as Creatine, Niacin, Biotin, and the Essential Amino Acids L-Theanine, L-Carnitine, and L-Citrulline. Together, these created the brand's SuperTurk® Blend.

"Bizz Energy isn't just another take on your run-of-the-mill energy drink," Jacono declares. "This is a unique formula that contains one-of-a-kind ingredients and is designed to help you tackle any task without the sugar crashes and unhealthy side effects that are so common in the energy drink industry."

About Bizz Energy

Bizz Energy was founded by Gavin Jacono. The fitness and nutrition fanatic hails from New York City and is obsessed with boxing, weightlifting, and soccer. As an aspiring 17-year-old entrepreneur, Jacono launched Bizz Energy as a way to create the ultimate energy drink he had always wanted to fuel his athletic pursuits. Along with a potent dose of caffeine, the Bizz Energy formula taps into a unique form of soluble Turkesterone. It is delicious, clean, and effective. Learn more at bizzenergy.com .

