Bizz Energy's SuperTurk Blend is Revolutionizing Clean Energy Drinks

News provided by

Bizz Energy

21 Nov, 2023, 08:32 ET

The Team Behind the Clean, Energy-Infused Beverage Has Cracked the Code for Soluble Turkesterone

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bodybuilders, athletes, and fitness enthusiasts from all walks of life are always in search of the best way to reach their peak performance. Thrill seekers, go-getters, and students are also always on the lookout for a clean, effective pick-me-up to help optimize their activities. From physical performance to mental focus, people from all walks of life are constantly in search of effective energy solutions.

Bizz Energy is answering this universal need with a clean, sugar-free, zero-calorie formula that is free of harmful chemicals, additives, and aspartame. The innovative energy drink contains ingredients that enhance energy, endurance, and focus, including the unique addition of Turkesterone.

"Turkesterone is a popular fitness supplement right now," says company founder Gavin Jacono. The young entrepreneur is passionate about living an active lifestyle and spends copious time at the gym, in the boxing ring, and on the soccer field.

After years spent obsessing over health factors like protein intake and proper supplementation, Jacono decided that he wanted to create his own healthy energy drink — and he knew he wanted Turkesterone in the mix.

"The problem," Jacono explains, "is that Turkesterone isn't water-soluble. It's a plant-based steroid that doesn't mix into a beverage well." Not one to be stymied by a challenge, Jacono brought together a team to workshop the concept of providing Turkesterone via the convenience of the energy drink format.

The group spent extensive time researching and testing how Turkesterons worked, eventually cracking the code and developing a solubilized version of the natural supplement that they could include in their formula. This was combined with other key ingredients, such as Creatine, Niacin, Biotin, and the Essential Amino Acids L-Theanine, L-Carnitine, and L-Citrulline. Together, these created the brand's SuperTurk® Blend.

"Bizz Energy isn't just another take on your run-of-the-mill energy drink," Jacono declares. "This is a unique formula that contains one-of-a-kind ingredients and is designed to help you tackle any task without the sugar crashes and unhealthy side effects that are so common in the energy drink industry."

About Bizz Energy

Bizz Energy was founded by Gavin Jacono. The fitness and nutrition fanatic hails from New York City and is obsessed with boxing, weightlifting, and soccer. As an aspiring 17-year-old entrepreneur, Jacono launched Bizz Energy as a way to create the ultimate energy drink he had always wanted to fuel his athletic pursuits. Along with a potent dose of caffeine, the Bizz Energy formula taps into a unique form of soluble Turkesterone. It is delicious, clean, and effective. Learn more at bizzenergy.com.

Media Contact:
Gavin Jacono
516-637-8701
368943@email4pr.com

SOURCE Bizz Energy

Also from this source

Bizz Energy Is a Clean, Mean Way to Beat the Modern Midday Slump

The modern, remote-first work world may not have a consistent nine-to-five rhythm anymore. But that doesn't change the fact that people are still...

Bizz Energy Is Combining Energy Drinks with Healthy Supplementation

Energy drinks are popular. They're also a one-track-minded product. If someone needs an energy boost, they can use an energy drink to get a quick...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

General Sports

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.