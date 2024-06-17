Bizzabo announces record event growth in the first half of 2024

The average number of events hosted by customers increased by 52% in the first half of 2024 as organizers expand event portfolios with regional events

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizzabo , the Event Experience Operating System, today announced that its customers held a record number of events in the first half of 2024, with the average number of events increasing by 52% compared to the same period in 2023. This growth is driven by a rise in field marketing events and the adoption of year-round event portfolios.

The increase in events is most evident among enterprise and mid-market organizations. Between January and May, enterprise organizations hosted an average of 16 events, a 52.4% increase compared to 2023. Mid-market organizations hosted an average of 11 events, a 112% jump. Bizzabo defines enterprise organizations as having 2,500 or more employees and mid-market organizations as having between 1,000 and 2,499 employees.

In-person is once again the dominant event format

Bizzabo reports that in-person events grew 40.3% overall in the first five months of 2024, while the number of virtual events remained consistent, declining 0.8%. While this growth was observed across all market segments, enterprise and mid-market companies underwent the most significant change, hosting 84.2% and 87% more in-person events, respectively.

Smaller, regional events drive year-round customer engagement

Bizzabo customers are expanding their event portfolios with regional field marketing events, defined as in-person events with fewer than 150 registrations. The first half of 2024 saw a 60% increase in these events, with enterprise customers hosting an average of nine and mid-market customers hosting an average of 10.

These regional events are essential to the trend toward holistic, year-round event portfolios. While January, February, and March are not traditionally part of the "spring events season," there was a 54.8% increase in in-person events held on Bizzabo in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023. In January alone, events increased by 84.5%. Enterprise companies held an average of 6 smaller in-person events, a 76.5% increase compared to Q1 2023. Meanwhile, mid-market organizations held an average of 7 smaller in-person events, a 217.4% increase.

"Bizzabo's report validates the growing trend toward complementing conference-style events with intimate experiences designed to engage regional audiences year-round," said Alon Alroy, CMO and cofounder of Bizzabo. "With this iteration to event strategies, it's more important than ever to have event software that allows you to scale effortlessly. As a Leader in both the GartnerⓇ Magic Quadrant™ for Event Technology Platforms and The Forrester Wave™: B2B Event Management Technology, Bizzabo forecasts these trends and has prioritized releasing features to meet this moment, enabling our customers to move quickly and efficiently as they drive business impact."

About Bizzabo:

Bizzabo's Event Experience Operating System is a modern, intuitive platform used by the world's leading organizations to deliver immersive experiences and events at scale. Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ and Forrester Wave™ for event technology, enterprises rely on Bizzabo to manage their entire event portfolio, regardless of format or size. Bizzabo is recognized by Newsweek as a 2024 Global Most Loved Workplace and as a 2024 Top Most Loved Workplaces® for LGBTQ+ employees. Bizzabo was founded in 2011 by Boaz Katz, Alon Alroy, and Eran Ben-Shushan and is headquartered in New York and Tel Aviv.

