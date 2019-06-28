Bizzabo Launches New Innovative Podcast Series "IN-PERSON"

NEW YORK, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizzabo , the world's leading end-to-end Event Success Platform, today announced the launch of its podcast Series, IN-PERSON, which shares stories behind the world's biggest professional events and the leaders who make them happen. The first three episodes will air June 28th, 12:00PM ET.

Featuring leaders such as Lindsay McKenna, VP of Revenue Marketing at Yext , Kira Willner, Executive Director of Brand Experiences at Barron's Group , a division of Dow Jones & Company, and Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer at SXSW , each episode of IN-PERSON explores the origins, perspectives and best practices of leaders - both inside and outside of in-person marketing.

"At SXSW, we're passionate about bringing together people and communities," said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer, SXSW. "It's great having the opportunity to share our approach to events in the hope that it may provide inspiration, as now is the right time to engage in more conversations around best practices."

"As in-person experiences continue to shape the media and marketing landscape, podcasts like IN-PERSON are a great resource for global events and media companies," said Kira Willner Executive Director of Brand Experiences at Barron's Group, a division of Dow Jones & Company.

"84 percent of C-suite level executives at leading companies believe in-person events are a critical component of their company's overall success," said Alon Alroy, Co-Founder of Bizzabo. "This further strengthens our belief that in an increasingly digital world, person-to-person exchanges are key for a winning marketing strategy. Our new podcast series, IN-PERSON will explore the viewpoints of leaders, across many different industries on their in-person marketing strategies, creating a touchstone of best-practices for marketers looking to stay ahead of the competition."

For more information, visit inpersonpodcast.com . Look for IN-PERSON on Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify and other podcast platforms.

About Bizzabo

Bizzabo's all-in-one event software enables in-person events to deliver unique attendee experiences through intelligent and intent-based personalized engagement. We help companies measure, manage and scale events towards key business outcomes, empowering every organizer, marketer, exhibitor and attendee to unleash the power of professional events. Bizzabo powers events for brands like Forbes, Hubspot's INBOUND, Gainsight, Bank of Ireland and Electronic Arts. The company was founded by Boaz Katz, Alon Alroy and Eran Ben-Shushan, and has more than 120 employees in its New York and Tel-Aviv offices.

Primary Contact:

Shivina Kumar

shivina@bizzabo.com

SOURCE Bizzabo

Related Links

https://www.bizzabo.com

