Bizzabo Launches Studios, a Premium Event Creative and Production Service

News provided by

Bizzabo Ltd.

19 Sep, 2023, 00:01 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizzabo, the Event Experience OS, today announced the launch of Bizzabo Studios, a premium event service that merges award-winning event technology with top-tier creative and operational expertise to create compelling, captivating events — both online or in-person.

Continue Reading

Event organizers face increasing pressure to produce engaging events that deliver valuable content, facilitate relationships, and meet critical business targets, all while successfully navigating budget fluctuations and shifts in strategy. Amid this challenging environment, flawless execution and seamless guest experience are more critical than ever. To help marketing teams achieve more with less overhead, they can now lean on a veteran team that knows the event technology inside out and has a proven history of delivering results — every single time.

Over the past several years, Bizzabo and supporting partner Smyle, an award-winning creative agency, have successfully executed more than 250 events together for clients including Amazon, Salesforce, ABB, AspenTech, Financial Times, Lululemon, and Wella. With Bizzabo Studios, event marketers can instantly unlock the creative and operational expertise that comes from executing thousands of successful events around the world. Smyle will be using its decades of global digital and hybrid experiential expertise to support the new Studio.

Bizzabo Studios offers several event service packages with a predefined scope of work that can be kicked off quickly, giving clients maximum value. These packages include template design, registration setup, and end-to-end event configuration.

"This Bizzabo-Smyle partnership has brought together two of the best in the business to develop a truly unique offering for our customers," said Eran Ben-Shushan, CEO and Cofounder of Bizzabo. "With Bizzabo Studios, event organizers can get the best of both worlds — our world-class event technology and Smyle's unmatched creative and production expertise — to create compelling event experiences for attendees and sponsors while delivering strong business results."

The Studios team is also available for custom engagements, including project management, creative services, strategic consultation, content creation, and production services.

To learn more about Bizzabo Studios, please visit https://www.bizzabo.com/services/bizzabo-studios.

About Bizzabo: 

Bizzabo powers immersive in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences. The Bizzabo Event Experience OS is a data-rich open platform that allows Event Experience Leaders to manage events, engage audiences, activate communities, and deliver powerful business outcomes — while keeping attendee data private and secure. Bizzabo powers the events of world-leading brands — from Fortune 100 enterprise organizations and financial institutions to creative agencies and scaling tech companies. Bizzabo was founded in 2011 by Boaz Katz, Alon Alroy, and Eran Ben-Shushan, and is headquartered in New York and Tel Aviv.

About Smyle: 

Smyle is an award-winning creative agency with comprehensive in-house services, including digital, physical and hybrid experiences, content, strategy & creative, measurement, and sustainability. The agency is committed to creating experiences and stories that make a positive difference to people, brands, and planet. Smyle is part of The Smyle Group.

To learn more visit https://smyle.co.uk/

SOURCE Bizzabo Ltd.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.