Bizzabo Looks to the Future with New Event Experience Category and Event Experience Operating System

Today, we live in a hybrid world. Our lives have become a harmonious blend of physical and digital experiences that improve every day, becoming more personalized, more impactful, and more human. Events have struggled to meet this reality, in large part because event management software has treated the digital component as a "bolt-on" rather than a purpose-built solution and experience.

The result is the Event Impact Gap™ — the enormous chasm between the aspiration that event organizers have to create immersive, connected, and personalized human experiences and their ability to deliver them with their current technology. The stakes for solving the Event Impact Gap™ are high. A majority of leaders from top-performing organizations believe events are the most critical marketing channel for achieving business goals, according to a recent Bizzabo survey. Now more than ever, modern CMOs expect event leaders to deliver innovative customer experiences for virtual-weary audiences.

Bizzabo's Event Experience Operating System has been built from the ground up to lead the new category of Event Experience, giving event organizers the tools they need to deliver personalized experiences, create magical moments that spark authentic connections, and cultivate evergreen communities that live beyond event day.

"Over the last year and a half, we've seen companies struggle to bring people together with existing event management software," said Eran Ben-Shushan, co-founder and CEO, Bizzabo. "This is why we've built the Event Experience Operating System — to empower the world's Event Experience Leaders to close the Event Impact Gap™ while accelerating revenue, building their brands, and activating lasting communities."

The Bizzabo Event Experience OS is an open platform to produce immersive in-person, virtual, or hybrid experiences. Built for our hybrid world, the OS empowers Event Experience Leaders to manage events of any size and format from a single platform and to create VIP experiences for every attendee, speaker, and sponsor.

Backed by enterprise infrastructure, Bizzabo's Event Experience OS merges unmatched reliability, scalability, and security with the openness you'd expect of a modern operating system.

Event Intelligence — Everything in the Event Experience OS is designed and built around customers' need for real-time, connected data. Event intelligence is woven into every nook of the OS, allowing every attendee, sponsor, or exhibitor engagement to elevate the intelligence of the entire system. There's no closed loop; instead, the OS is a single platform for your entire event portfolio, providing comprehensive data and powerful insights that drive informed business decisions.

Event Serendipity Engine™ — With advanced AI and the Event Serendipity Engine™, the Event Experience OS makes it easy to deliver the exact content attendees need, the right sponsor they should see, and the perfect person they should meet with — creating the authentic, meaningful connections that make attendance worthwhile and events unforgettable.

Event Orchestration — These modules in the Event Experience OS turn event operations into event superpowers. Every facet of operations for all event types and formats is streamlined, from promotion, to managing registration, to building beautiful and customized websites, to empowering sponsors and speakers.

Moments Creation — These modules empower Event Experience Leaders to create exceptional and immersive experiences in any format, while also enabling attendees to customize their own event journeys before, during, and after the experience.

Open and Secure Platform — The Event Experience OS is an open platform with practically limitless capabilities. Event marketers have the freedom to bring their own tools and platforms of preference into the OS and data flows freely in real-time while adhering to the highest levels of security standards and industry best practices, including SOCII, ISO27001, GDPR, and CCPA compliance. This commitment to security cascades through the system, empowering administrators to manage access control among team members and event leaders can define and manage attendee access to event content.

"The Event Experience OS is the result of thousands of conversations our team has had with event organizers, CMOs, and the customers we've been serving for over a decade," Ben-Shushan said. "We've built an OS to power their events and a team to empower them."

"Bizzabo invented modern event software and they're well-positioned to lead the new category of Event Experience," said Marco Giberti, an event technology thought leader and investor. "For the last 10 years, Bizzabo has stayed close to the industry they serve. The Event Experience Operating System is a well-articulated solution that the market is clamoring for and it speaks directly to Bizzabo's vision of a flexible, hybrid-friendly future."

