Bizzabo Named a Leader and a Customer Favorite: Leading analyst firm issues its All-In-One Event Management Platforms report

Bizzabo is a Leader and a Customer Favorite in evaluation of All-In-One Event Management Platforms.

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizzabo has been named a customer favorite and a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: All-In-One Event Management Platforms, Q4 2024 Report.

Forrester recently conducted a detailed evaluation of 12 vendors, including Bizzabo. The analysis included a comprehensive survey, executive briefing, and customer interviews. Forrester spoke with the evaluated vendors' customers and considered customer input from previous research.

"Reference customers like the modern, unified nature of the Bizzabo platform and reserve strong praise for the speed and quality of responses they get from the customer services team," states the Forrester report. "Bizzabo is a Customer Favorite in this evaluation."

Bizzabo's guiding principle has always been to do right by their customers. From customer experience to R&D to sales and beyond, it's the north star that guides all operations.

"To successfully serve event organizers, you need to have a deep understanding of their needs," Simone Astuni, SVP of Customer Experience at Bizzabo. "On top of that, you need to deliver value at the right time and place. That's the level of excellence we expect from ourselves."

Bizzabo treats every customer event as if it were their own. They recognize that, for event organizers, every detail matters. There's no room for subpar performance. That's why they take a thoughtful approach to ensure each event runs smoothly and delivers the impact their customers envision. From the initial planning stages to post-event analysis, the Bizzabo team is deeply invested in every step of the journey.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be named a Customer Favorite and a Leader in the 2024 Forrester Wave. While we're excited to be a Leader, Customer Favorite is by far our most important recognition," said Eran Ben-Shushan, Cofounder and CEO of Bizzabo. "For us, it's a testament to the trust our customers place in us and the passion of our team to exceed their expectations every day."

Forrester's report comes after a year of growth and recognition for Bizzabo. Most recently, they received the TrustRadius Buyer's Choice Award , ETL's Best Onsite Badging Award , and several G2 Leader Awards . Now, Bizzabo has been recognized as a Leader in the Wave — and they're especially proud to be named a Customer Favorite.

About Bizzabo:

Bizzabo powers immersive in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences. The Bizzabo Event Experience OS is a data-rich open platform that allows Event Experience Leaders to manage events, engage audiences, activate communities, and deliver powerful business outcomes — while keeping attendee data private and secure. Bizzabo powers the events of world-leading brands — from Fortune 100 enterprise organizations and financial institutions to creative agencies and scaling tech companies.

SOURCE Bizzabo