Bizzabo Recognized By SIIA As Best Event Technology Solution

NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizzabo , the world's leading end-to-end Event Success Platform has been named the best event technology solution of 2019 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative businesses technology products across the country, and around the world. The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a special Award Ceremony in San Francisco on June 12.

"We're thrilled to have retained our leadership position as the best event technology solution for the second consecutive year," said Eran Ben-Shushan, Co-founder and CEO of Bizzabo. "We believe that this latest recognition from SIIA validates our approach and testifies to the significant impact our technology continues to make with some of the most successful companies in the world."

"The CODiE Awards have long recognized the most innovative high-impact products in the market and the 2019 winners continue this grand tradition," said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President. "We are thrilled to spotlight these exciting products and the power they have to revolutionize how we do business. Congratulations to all our honorees."

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence.

About Bizzabo

Bizzabo is the only Event Success Platform. Bizzabo's all-in-one event software enables in-person events to deliver unique attendee experiences through intelligent and intent-based personalized engagement. We help companies measure, manage and scale events towards key business outcomes, empowering every organizer, marketer, exhibitor, and attendee to unleash the power of professional events. Bizzabo powers events for brands like Forbes, Hubspot's INBOUND, Dow Jones, Gainsight, Bank of Ireland and Electronic Arts. The company was founded by Boaz Katz, Alon Alroy and Eran Ben-Shushan, and has more than 120 employees in its New York and Tel-Aviv offices. For more information, visit https://www.bizzabo.com/

